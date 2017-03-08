Christian Pulisic takes the place of Marco Reus in Borussia Dortmund's starting lineup to face Benfica.

Christian Pulisic has taken the place of Marco Reus in Borussia Dortmund's starting lineup for this evening's Champions League last-16 tie with Benfica.

The Bundesliga outfit are without one of their most influential players for the second leg at Westfalenstadion after he picked up a hamstring tear in the 6-2 win over Bayer Leverkusen last time out.

Raphael Guerreiro also misses out on Dortmund's starting XI due to a thigh strain, with Julian Weigl and Gonzalo Castro again given the nod in the centre of midfield.

Leading the line is top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has found the net 25 times for BVB this season but fired a blank in last month's 1-0 loss in the reverse fixture.

Borussia Dortmund: Burki, Bartra, Durm, Piszczek, Schmelzer, Papastathopoulos, Weigl, Castro, Pulisic, Dembele, Aubameyang

Benfica: Ederson, Semedo, Eliseu, Luisão, Lindelöf, Almeida, Samaris, Salvio, Cervi, Pizzi, Mitroglou

