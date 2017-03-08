Christian Pulisic has taken the place of Marco Reus in Borussia Dortmund's starting lineup for this evening's Champions League last-16 tie with Benfica.
The Bundesliga outfit are without one of their most influential players for the second leg at Westfalenstadion after he picked up a hamstring tear in the 6-2 win over Bayer Leverkusen last time out.
Raphael Guerreiro also misses out on Dortmund's starting XI due to a thigh strain, with Julian Weigl and Gonzalo Castro again given the nod in the centre of midfield.
Leading the line is top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has found the net 25 times for BVB this season but fired a blank in last month's 1-0 loss in the reverse fixture.
Borussia Dortmund: Burki, Bartra, Durm, Piszczek, Schmelzer, Papastathopoulos, Weigl, Castro, Pulisic, Dembele, Aubameyang
Benfica: Ederson, Semedo, Eliseu, Luisão, Lindelöf, Almeida, Samaris, Salvio, Cervi, Pizzi, Mitroglou
