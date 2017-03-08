Mar 8, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Signal Iduna Park
DortmundBorussia Dortmund
vs.
Benfica
 

Team News: Christian Pulisic fills in for injured Marco Reus

Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel looks on prior the German first division football Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 on November 8, 2015, 2015
© Getty Images
Christian Pulisic takes the place of Marco Reus in Borussia Dortmund's starting lineup to face Benfica.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 18:57 UK

Christian Pulisic has taken the place of Marco Reus in Borussia Dortmund's starting lineup for this evening's Champions League last-16 tie with Benfica.

The Bundesliga outfit are without one of their most influential players for the second leg at Westfalenstadion after he picked up a hamstring tear in the 6-2 win over Bayer Leverkusen last time out.

Raphael Guerreiro also misses out on Dortmund's starting XI due to a thigh strain, with Julian Weigl and Gonzalo Castro again given the nod in the centre of midfield.

Leading the line is top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has found the net 25 times for BVB this season but fired a blank in last month's 1-0 loss in the reverse fixture.

Borussia Dortmund: Burki, Bartra, Durm, Piszczek, Schmelzer, Papastathopoulos, Weigl, Castro, Pulisic, Dembele, Aubameyang
Subs:

Benfica: Ederson, Semedo, Eliseu, Luisão, Lindelöf, Almeida, Samaris, Salvio, Cervi, Pizzi, Mitroglou
Subs:

Follow all of the action as it unfolds with Sports Mole's live text coverage right here.

A general shot of the new Main Stand at Anfield ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Watford on November 6, 2016
Read Next:
Ousmane Dembele turned down Liverpool, Leicester
>
View our homepages for Christian Pulisic, Marco Reus, Raphael Guerreiro, Julian Weigl, Gonzalo Castro, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Football
Your Comments
More Borussia Dortmund News
Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel looks on prior the German first division football Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 on November 8, 2015, 2015
Live Commentary: Borussia Dortmund vs. Benfica
 Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel looks on prior the German first division football Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 on November 8, 2015, 2015
Team News: Christian Pulisic fills in for injured Marco Reus
 Germany's forward Mario Gotze celebrates after scoring during a Group G football match between Germany and Ghana at the Castelao Stadium in Fortaleza during the 2014 FIFA World Cup on June 21, 2014
Liverpool to move for stricken Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mario Gotze?
Ousmane Dembele turned down Liverpool, LeicesterArsenal, Chelsea 'chase Nigerian starlet'Gotze out due to "metabolic disturbances"Gladbach: 'Dahoud has not agreed deal to leave'Dortmund chief: 'New Tuchel deal an option'
Gotze wanted by Klopp at Liverpool?Schurrle upbeat following Benfica defeatResult: Benfica claim first-leg win over DortmundTeam News: Aubameyang leads the line for DortmundLive Commentary: Benfica 1-0 Dortmund - as it happened
> Borussia Dortmund Homepage
More Benfica News
Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel looks on prior the German first division football Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 on November 8, 2015, 2015
Live Commentary: Borussia Dortmund vs. Benfica
 Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel looks on prior the German first division football Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 on November 8, 2015, 2015
Team News: Christian Pulisic fills in for injured Marco Reus
 Victor Lindelof during the international friendly between Sweden and Czech Republic at Friends Arena on March 29, 2016
Report: Victor Lindelof snubs Manchester United by signing new Benfica deal
United secure Victor Lindelof agreement?Schurrle upbeat following Benfica defeatResult: Benfica claim first-leg win over DortmundTeam News: Aubameyang leads the line for DortmundLive Commentary: Benfica 1-0 Dortmund - as it happened
Barcelona to rival United for defender?United agree deal to sign Benfica defender?Man Utd 'held deadline-day Lindelof talks'Joao Teixeira joins Forest on loanWolves confirm permanent signing of Costa
> Benfica Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Bayern Munich23175157134456
2RB Leipzig23154443241949
3Borussia DortmundDortmund23127452252743
4Hoffenheim231011244242041
5Hertha Berlin2311483025537
6Eintracht FrankfurtFrankfurt2310582624235
7FC Koln238963125633
8Freiburg23103103040-1033
9Borussia MonchengladbachBorussia M'bach239592931-232
10Bayer LeverkusenB. Leverkusen2393113638-230
11Mainz 052385103238-629
12Augsburg237792330-728
13Schalke 04Schalke2376102827127
14Werder Bremen2374123043-1325
15Wolfsburg2365122134-1323
16Hamburger SV2365122245-2323
17FC Ingolstadt 04FC Ingolstadt 042353152139-1818
18SV Darmstadt 982333171545-3012
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 