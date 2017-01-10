Crowd generic

Blackburn Rovers

Venky's pledge funding for Blackburn Rovers

A general view of inside the ground before the Pre Season Friendly match between Blackburn Rovers and Everton FC at Ewood Park on July 27, 2013
© Getty Images
Blackburn Rovers owners Venky's pledge to provide "additional funding" for the Championship side.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 18:42 UK

Controversial Blackburn Rovers owners Venky's have confirmed that they will provide "additional funding" for the club over the next year.

The comments came as the company unveiled Rovers' annual accounts, which showed a fall in losses to £2.8m for the year ending March 2016, down significantly from a £35.1m loss the year before.

Loans from Venky's to the club have now reached £121m but the Indian company have pledged more funding despite ongoing protests from fan groups urging them to sell.

"The focus of the company has again been for the football club to obtain promotion back to the Premier League, and become compliant with FFP (Financial Fair Play)," said the club's directors. "Further significant changes were made to the playing squad to reduce ongoing costs, whilst at the same time reducing the average age of the playing squad, and increasing its potential re-sale value.

"The reduction in turnover was due to a further reduction in the share of parachute payment received by the club. Operating expenditure for the year also reduced, wages and salaries reduced, and other operating costs significantly reduced. Compliance with Championship Football Fair Play (FFP) regulations will challenge all football clubs as they try to manage finances, such that they operate within income levels.

"The focus for Blackburn Rovers has to be on striving for promotion back to the Premier League, but also working to increase revenue streams back up to a level that will allow them to achieve this. The group will require significant funding in addition to the current facilities available to the group."

The board added that it has received confirmation from parent company Venkateshwara Hatcheries Pvt. Ltd that it "it has sufficient funds and is willing to provide such additional funding as may be required to fund the [club]".

Ben Marshall of Blackburn Rovers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough at Ewood Park on December 28, 2014
Read Next:
Coyle pleased with Wolves target's attitude
>
View our homepages for Blackburn Rovers, Football
Your Comments
More Blackburn Rovers News
Ben Marshall of Blackburn Rovers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough at Ewood Park on December 28, 2014
Owen Coyle pleased with Wolverhampton Wanderers target's attitude
 Wigan chairman Dave Whelan kisses the trophy following his team's 1-0 victory during the FA Cup with Budweiser Final between Manchester City and Wigan Athletic at Wembley Stadium on May 11, 2013
FA Cup holders Manchester United face 2013 winners Wigan Athletic in fourth round
 A general view of inside the ground before the Pre Season Friendly match between Blackburn Rovers and Everton FC at Ewood Park on July 27, 2013
Venky's pledge funding for Blackburn Rovers
Owen Coyle: 'We deserved to beat QPR'Coyle: 'No Wolves offer for Marshall'Blackburn 'want £2m for Wolves target'Coyle: 'Newcastle win should be a catalyst'Benitez confused by Blackburn defeat
Chinese club offer €40m for former Blackburn man?Blackburn midfielder ready to see out contract?Wolves consider move for Blackburn midfielder?Owen Coyle angry over denied penaltyCoyle: 'We're capable of beating Preston'
> Blackburn Rovers Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton24166240152554
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle25171748202852
3Reading2414463632446
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2514473028246
5Leeds UnitedLeeds25143834241045
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2512672824442
7Derby CountyDerby2511772418640
8Barnsley2511594337638
9Norwich CityNorwich25114104137437
10Fulham2499641301136
11Preston North EndPreston2510693332136
12Aston Villa2581162624235
13Birmingham CityBirmingham259883035-535
14Brentford2596103231133
15Ipswich TownIpswich2587102529-431
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2578103234-229
17Queens Park RangersQPR2585122436-1229
18Bristol City2583143335-227
19Cardiff CityCardiff2476112738-1127
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2575133745-826
21Burton Albion2567122634-825
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2566132940-1124
23Wigan AthleticWigan2547142031-1119
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2534182555-3013
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand