Mar 11, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Carrow Road
NorwichNorwich City
2-2
BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
Jerome (19', 81')
Hoolahan (43'), Whittaker (62'), Tettey (88')
Dijks (21')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Joao (73', 78')
Lowe (56'), Lenihan (76'), Akpan (93')

Tony Mowbray 'hugely frustrated' by Norwich City draw

Coventry City Manager Tony Mowbray looks on during the Sky Bet League One match between Swindon Town and Coventry City at The County Ground on October 24, 2015
© Getty Images
Tony Mowbray is unhappy with Blackburn Rovers's "game management" in the final 10 minutes against Norwich City, having seen his side let slip their slender lead.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 20:44 UK

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has claimed that his side were in "total control" against Norwich City and should have held on for three valuable points.

The Blue and Whites' upturn in fortunes under their new manager looked likely to continue at Carrow Road, as two Lucas Joao goals in quick succession - his first and second for the club - turned the game on its head.

Norwich, down to 10 men for three-quarters of the match following Mitchell Dijks's red card, managed to battle back by scoring an equaliser in the final 10 minutes through Cameron Jerome to earn a share of the spoils.

Mowbray, unbeaten in five games since taking over from Owen Coyle last month, told reporters: "It's a huge frustration. The dressing room is very quiet and very down. I thought they put in a huge effort to get in to a winning position after giving away a really soft goal, a mistake, and it was a huge effort to get to 2-1 and that's where the frustration is that we only ended up with a point.

"We were in total control, I don't think they got anywhere near our box never mind had a shot second half and from being 2-1 up I call it game management, we still had people overlapping and trying to get in behind when really we just needed to keep the ball moving across the pitch and try and draw them out then play through them and finish the game off with another goal.

"It's a huge frustration to have conceded two goals having played against 10 men for long spells, but there was a lot of positive stuff and I have talked to them about that. We weren't overly threatened by a Norwich side that were in the Premier League last season, they had a lot of individual talent on the pitch, yet I thought we managed most of the game well apart from the last 10 minutes.

"I don't want to be critical of them because they worked really hard. That was their fifth game in 15 days and they deserve a lot of credit for finding a way not to lose any of those games but this was a fantastic opportunity to get three points that we might not have thought was going to come away. Somewhere along the way we have to find a win away from home with six away games to go and this could have been it."

Blackburn, now 22nd in the Championship table, return to action in midweek with a trip to face promotion-chasing Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Coventry City Manager Tony Mowbray looks on during the Sky Bet League One match between Swindon Town and Coventry City at The County Ground on October 24, 2015
