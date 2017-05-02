Tony Mowbray blasts David Wagner for fielding weakened Huddersfield Town team

Coventry City Manager Tony Mowbray looks on during the Sky Bet League One match between Swindon Town and Coventry City at The County Ground on October 24, 2015
Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray hits out at David Wagner's decision to play a weakened Huddersfield Town team in their 2-0 defeat to Birmingham City on Saturday.
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 17:25 UK

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has criticised David Wagner's decision to play a weakened Huddersfield Town team against Birmingham City on Saturday.

The former Premier League champions go into the final game of the Championship season in the final relegation place, tied with Nottingham Forest ahead of their clash at Brentford on Sunday.

Nonetheless, their chances of survival were not helped by Birmingham's 2-0 win over Huddersfield on Saturday when Wagner, with one eye on the playoffs, made 10 changes for the game.

Mowbray told Sky Sports News: "I fully understand the decision, to be honest. I've been a manager a long time now, and particularly in cup competitions you make eight, nine, 10 changes to give your squad a game.

"I think the manager at Huddersfield has seen it as job done, we've made the playoffs, and he's been able to pick a team for a game which doesn't really matter. What matters is trying to win the playoffs. I understand his reasoning but the bigger picture is the integrity of the league.

"I could sit here and say 'Oh I was really good friends with [Brentford boss] Dean Smith and I've had a chat with him, he's going to put his kids out on Saturday' but how would that appear to Nottingham Forest or Birmingham City?"

"It doesn't happen. We've all got a right to go and try to win every game. David Wagner probably thought he could go to Birmingham with the team he put out and win... it doesn't matter, I feel as if I can sit here bleating about it but we have to look after ourselves."

Birmingham sit 20th in the table on 50 points, while Forest and Blackburn are in 21st and 22nd respectively on 48 points, with the Reds' goal difference better by just one.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
3Reading45257136462282
4Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds452491259431681
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield45256145655181
6Fulham4521141083562777
7Leeds UnitedLeeds452281560461474
8Norwich CityNorwich4519101681691267
9Derby CountyDerby451812155349466
10Brentford4518101774621264
11Preston North EndPreston451614156462262
12Aston Villa451613164647-161
13Cardiff CityCardiff451611185761-459
14Barnsley451513176464058
15Wolverhampton WanderersWolves451510205358-555
16Ipswich TownIpswich451316164855-755
17Bristol City45159216065-554
18Queens Park RangersQPR45158225262-1053
19Burton Albion451313194759-1252
20Birmingham CityBirmingham451214194464-2050
21Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest45139235972-1348
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn451115195064-1448
RWigan AthleticWigan451011243956-1741
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4557333997-5822
> Full Version
 