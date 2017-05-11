New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Craig Gardner leaves West Bromwich Albion to rejoin Birmingham City

Craig Gardner in action for West Brom on December 2, 2014
© Getty Images
Birmingham City confirm the re-signing of midfielder Craig Gardner from fellow West Midlanders West Bromwich Albion for an undisclosed fee.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 18:39 UK

Craig Gardner has rejoined Birmingham City permanently following his loan spell from West Bromwich Albion.

The 30-year-old returned to St Andrew's in January on a temporary deal until the end of the season, with a view to a permanent transfer in the summer.

Following Birmingham's successful fight against relegation on the final day of the Championship season, Gardner's new three-year deal at the Blues has been ratified and will commence on July 1.

The West Midlanders also have the option to extend the midfielder's contract by a further year after paying an undisclosed fee to bring the midfielder from local rivals West Brom.

Gardner, who won the League Cup with Birmingham in his first spell with the club, has scored two goals in his 20 games while on loan this season.

Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Tomasz Kuszczak instructs his team during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Watford at Amex Stadium on October 28, 2013
Read Next:
Kuszczak pens Birmingham contract extension
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Craig Gardner, Football
Your Comments
More Birmingham City News
Craig Gardner in action for West Brom on December 2, 2014
Craig Gardner leaves West Bromwich Albion to rejoin Birmingham City
 Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Tomasz Kuszczak instructs his team during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Watford at Amex Stadium on October 28, 2013
Tomasz Kuszczak pens two-year contract extension at Birmingham City
 QPR manager Harry Redknapp on the touchline during his team's match against Burnley on October 26, 2013
Harry Redknapp 'to be announced as permanent Birmingham City manager'
Birmingham trigger Grounds extensionBirmingham appoint Vetere as director of footballBirmingham release academy product BrownRedknapp: 'Future decided within a week'Redknapp open to staying on at Birmingham
Blackburn Rovers relegated to League OneTeam News: Birmingham unchanged for Bristol clashLive Coverage: Championship final dayBirmingham take interest in Oxford defender?Robinson charged with violent conduct
> Birmingham City Homepage
More West Bromwich Albion News
Chris Brunt of West Bromwich Albion in action during the Barclays Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Chelsea at the Hawthorns on August 23, 2015
Chris Brunt: 'West Bromwich Albion will not roll over against Chelsea'
 Craig Gardner in action for West Brom on December 2, 2014
Craig Gardner leaves West Bromwich Albion to rejoin Birmingham City
 Antonio Conte is happy during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Preview: West Bromwich Albion vs. Chelsea
West Brom 'lead Ben Gibson race'Pulis: 'Baggies keen on Taylor deal'Pulis: 'Chelsea deserve PL top spot'Nemanja Matic: 'We decide our future'Thibaut Courtois wary of West Brom test
West Brom 'join race for Lamine Kone'Tony Pulis: 'We don't deserve stick'Result: All square between Burnley, West BromBaggies to move again for Leeds defender?Team News: Keane absent for Burnley
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CNewcastle UnitedNewcastle462971085404594
3Reading46267136864485
4Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds462491360451581
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield46256155658-281
6Fulham4622141085572880
7Leeds UnitedLeeds462291561471475
8Norwich CityNorwich4620101685691670
9Derby CountyDerby461813155450467
10Brentford4618101875651064
11Preston North EndPreston461614166463162
12Cardiff CityCardiff461711186061-162
13Aston Villa461614164748-162
14Barnsley461513186467-358
15Wolverhampton WanderersWolves461610205458-458
16Ipswich TownIpswich461316174858-1055
17Bristol City46159226066-654
18Queens Park RangersQPR46158235266-1453
19Birmingham CityBirmingham461314194564-1953
20Burton Albion461313204963-1452
21Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest46149236272-1051
RBlackburn RoversBlackburn461215195365-1251
RWigan AthleticWigan461012244057-1742
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4658334098-5823
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 