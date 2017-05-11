Birmingham City confirm the re-signing of midfielder Craig Gardner from fellow West Midlanders West Bromwich Albion for an undisclosed fee.

Craig Gardner has rejoined Birmingham City permanently following his loan spell from West Bromwich Albion.

The 30-year-old returned to St Andrew's in January on a temporary deal until the end of the season, with a view to a permanent transfer in the summer.

Following Birmingham's successful fight against relegation on the final day of the Championship season, Gardner's new three-year deal at the Blues has been ratified and will commence on July 1.

The West Midlanders also have the option to extend the midfielder's contract by a further year after paying an undisclosed fee to bring the midfielder from local rivals West Brom.

Gardner, who won the League Cup with Birmingham in his first spell with the club, has scored two goals in his 20 games while on loan this season.