Birmingham City announce that midfielder David Davis has signed a new three-and-a-half year contract at St Andrew's.

Earlier this week, the 25-year-old was linked with a move away from St Andrew's with less than six months remaining on his deal at the Championship club.

Queens Park Rangers, Fulham and Nottingham Forest were all credited with an interest in the player, but Birmingham have announced that Davis is now tied down to the club until 2020.

After failing to establish himself in the first team at Wolverhampton Wanderers, Davis made the switch to Birmingham in 2014 and he has become one of the club's key players in his two-and-a-half years in the city.

He has scored seven goals in 107 appearances in all competitions.