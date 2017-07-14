Birmingham City announce that they have signed former Angers midfielder Cheikh Ndoye on a free transfer.

Birmingham City have announced that Senegalese international Cheikh Ndoye has completed a move to St Andrew's.

Ndoye represented Angers in Ligue 1 last season and although his side were relegated to France's second tier, he enjoyed a fine individual campaign where he scored six goals in 37 appearances in all competitions.

He also starred during the club's run to the final of the Coupe de France, only for the minnows to lose out to Paris Saint-Germain.

The 31-year-old had the opportunity to remain at Angers but after deciding against penning a new deal, he has made the switch to Birmingham on a free transfer.

Ndoye has also contributed two goals in 15 goals for his country.