Birmingham City's board reportedly give their backing to under-fire manager Gianfranco Zola.

Birmingham City manager Gianfranco Zola has reportedly been given the backing of the club's board amid their torrid run of form.

The Midlands side have picked up just one win in 14 attempts since Zola took over in December following the surprise sacking of Gary Rowett with the club on the cusp of the playoff places.

According to the Birmingham Mail, the Blues' board "retain their faith" in Zola and have no plans to hold emergency talks with the Italian.

Speaking after his side's 4-1 home loss to Queens Park Rangers on Saturday, Zola insisted that he would not resign and is capable of turning the club's poor run of form around.

Next up for Brum is a trip to Midlands rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday evening.