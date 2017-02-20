Crowd generic

Birmingham City

Gianfranco Zola 'still has Birmingham City backing'

Waford boss Gianfranco Zola during the match against Nottingham Forest on August 25, 2013
Birmingham City's board reportedly give their backing to under-fire manager Gianfranco Zola.
Birmingham City manager Gianfranco Zola has reportedly been given the backing of the club's board amid their torrid run of form.

The Midlands side have picked up just one win in 14 attempts since Zola took over in December following the surprise sacking of Gary Rowett with the club on the cusp of the playoff places.

According to the Birmingham Mail, the Blues' board "retain their faith" in Zola and have no plans to hold emergency talks with the Italian.

Speaking after his side's 4-1 home loss to Queens Park Rangers on Saturday, Zola insisted that he would not resign and is capable of turning the club's poor run of form around.

Next up for Brum is a trip to Midlands rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday evening.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton32208454262868
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle31213760253566
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield3119484235761
4Reading3218684741660
5Leeds UnitedLeeds331841145341158
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds32177841301158
7Norwich CityNorwich331561258471151
8Fulham311310852371549
9Barnsley33147125147449
10Preston North EndPreston331310104440449
11Derby CountyDerby31138103629747
12Cardiff CityCardiff33136144547-245
13Ipswich TownIpswich331011123441-741
14Birmingham CityBirmingham331010133448-1440
15Brentford31107144445-137
16Queens Park RangersQPR32107153445-1137
17Aston Villa31812113036-636
18Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest33106174658-1236
19Wolverhampton WanderersWolves3198143842-435
20Burton Albion3297163346-1334
21Bristol City3195174246-432
22Wigan AthleticWigan3279162938-930
23Blackburn RoversBlackburn3178163649-1329
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3345243073-4317
> Full Version