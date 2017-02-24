Birmingham City manager Gianfranco Zola admits that his players are "relieved" after they recorded a 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday night.

Birmingham City manager Gianfranco Zola has said that his side "showed a lot of character" during their 2-1 triumph over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Zola went into the game having seen his team win just one of his 14 games in charge and although his team led Wolves 2-0 at half time, they were quickly reduced to 10 men after the break when Paul Robinson was sent off.

However, the Blues held on to a priceless victory and Zola has admitted that his players were "relieved" to have recorded three points after playing for 37 minutes plus added-on time with at a disadvantage.

The 50-year-old is quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "I am delighted because of the win and the performance. We have had tough times. In the second half we played very well. We looked like we were stronger. The sending-off could have killed a lot of teams but we showed a lot of character.

"The players are relieved, happy and excited because we have been through a lot of suffering in the last few weeks. It is not easy to pick the players up when there are so many bad results.

"This is a break that they deserve as they work very hard and believe in what we are doing. No-one can question the attitude and the passion that everyone has at this club and we will work even harder as we want this to be the beginning of things."

Birmingham now sit in 13th position in the league standings.