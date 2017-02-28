Birmingham City defender Paul Robinson avoids a three-match ban after having his red card against Wolverhampton Wanderers rescinded by the Football Association.

Birmingham City have received a boost with the news that Paul Robinson will not have to serve a three-match ban for the red card he received against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

During the early stages of the second half at Molineux, Robinson was dismissed after a strong challenge on Jon Dadi Bodvarsson before appearing to strike the forward on the back of the head.

However, Blues appealed the decision made by the referee and the club have revealed that they have been successful in getting the red card rescinded by the Football Association.

Despite being down to 10 men for nearly 40 minutes plus added-on time, Birmingham held on to record a 2-1 victory in the West Midlands derby.

Robinson is now available to feature for Birmingham in their Championship encounter with Leeds United on Friday.