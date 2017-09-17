Harry Redknapp suggests that his management career is over following his dismissal from Birmingham City on Saturday.

Harry Redknapp has appeared to concede that his football management career is over.

The 70-year-old was sacked by Birmingham City on Saturday following the team's 3-1 defeat to Preston North End at St Andrew's.

Redknapp managed to keep the Blues in the Championship when he took over towards the end of last season, but after five consecutive league defeats, the writing was on the wall.

"I have loved being a manager and loved it at Birmingham but I doubt very much whether it will happen again," The Telegraph quotes Redknapp as saying.

"I'm a realist. If I could help someone somewhere, help a young manager, I'd love that but working again as a number one, you're never sure."

Redknapp has previously managed Bournemouth, West Ham United, Portsmouth, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, Queens Park Rangers and the Jordan national team.