Harry Redknapp bemoans "dead fortnight"

Harry Redknapp speaks at a press conference on March 22, 2016
© AFP
Birmingham City manager Harry Redknapp hits out at the international break, calling it "a dead fortnight" for football fans.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 at 16:47 UK

Birmingham City manager Harry Redknapp has described the international break as a "dead fortnight" for football fans.

The 70-year-old admitted that he was left bored by England's 4-0 win in Malta on Friday night and "can't wait" for domestic action to resume this weekend.

"We don't win anything. We qualify, we beat all these teams, ten out of ten, we get to the tournament - useless," Redknapp told BT Sport. "It happens year after year after year.

"I'm sitting here and I'm not even watching the game. I've got it on and, I'll be honest, I hear the commentator say 'we're playing Malta, this number 18, he works at the check-out counter during the week at the supermarket'. I think: what am I watching this for?!

"I can't wait for the Premier League to start again. That fortnight for me is a dead fortnight."

Redknapp's side, who have lost three of their first five league games this season, travel to Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.

Alex Song in action for West Ham on December 7, 2014
Read Next:
Birmingham's move for Song falls through
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Harry Redknapp, Football
Your Comments
More Birmingham City News
Harry Redknapp speaks at a press conference on March 22, 2016
Harry Redknapp bemoans "dead fortnight"
 Jack Wilshere strips during the Premier League game between Southampton and Bournemouth on April 1, 2017
Jack Wilshere 'rejects £90k-a-week deal at Birmingham City'
 A general view of Birmingham City's St Andrews stadium on February 25, 2012
Birmingham City sign Everton youngster Liam Walsh
Birmingham's move for Song falls throughMaikel Kieftenbeld joins Derby CountyDonaldson swaps Birmingham for Sheff UnitedBirmingham sign Maxime Colin from BrentfordYoung Birmingham defender joins Bologna
Birmingham complete club-record Jota dealAlex Song 'jets in for Birmingham talks'Birmingham City 'make Jack Wilshere move'Birmingham complete Jason Lowe signingRyan Shotton joins Middlesbrough
> Birmingham City Homepage
More England News
Spain's forward Diego Costa (L) vies with England's defender Phil Jones during the friendly football match Spain vs England at the Jose Rico Perez stadium in Alicante on November 13, 2015.
England defender Phil Jones expects tough test from Slovakia
 Ryan Bertrand challenges Robert Mak during the Euro 2016 Group B match between Slovakia and England on June 20, 2016
Preview: England vs. Slovakia
 Interim England manager Gareth Southgate on the touchline during the international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
Live Commentary: England 0-0 Slovakia
Team News: Rashford starts for EnglandEngland 'plan Brazil, Germany friendlies'Dier: Rooney retirement "really sad"Harry Redknapp bemoans "dead fortnight"Lingard, Maguire cut from England squad
Southgate heaps praise on Phil JonesSouthgate urges Wembley supportSouthgate: 'Henderson to retain captaincy'Rooney closes door on England returnSouthgate backs Sterling to bounce back
> England Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Cardiff CityCardiff5500102815
2Ipswich TownIpswich540196312
3Leeds UnitedLeeds532072511
4Wolverhampton WanderersWolves531174310
5Sheffield UnitedSheff Utd53025419
6Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest53028809
7Preston North EndPreston52212118
8Hull City521212757
9Middlesbrough52124317
10Queens Park RangersQPR52126607
11Reading52125507
12Derby CountyDerby521257-27
13Bristol City51317616
14Fulham51314316
15Barnsley52037706
16Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds51314406
17Millwall51228625
18Aston Villa512279-25
19Sunderland512258-35
20Birmingham CityBirmingham511336-34
21Burton Albion511349-54
22Norwich CityNorwich5113612-64
23Brentford502359-42
24Bolton WanderersBolton5023410-62
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 