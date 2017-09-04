Harry Redknapp bemoans "dead fortnight"

Birmingham City manager Harry Redknapp hits out at the international break, calling it "a dead fortnight" for football fans.

Birmingham City manager Harry Redknapp has described the international break as a "dead fortnight" for football fans.

The 70-year-old admitted that he was left bored by England's 4-0 win in Malta on Friday night and "can't wait" for domestic action to resume this weekend.

"We don't win anything. We qualify, we beat all these teams, ten out of ten, we get to the tournament - useless," Redknapp told BT Sport. "It happens year after year after year.

"I'm sitting here and I'm not even watching the game. I've got it on and, I'll be honest, I hear the commentator say 'we're playing Malta, this number 18, he works at the check-out counter during the week at the supermarket'. I think: what am I watching this for?!

"I can't wait for the Premier League to start again. That fortnight for me is a dead fortnight."

Redknapp's side, who have lost three of their first five league games this season, travel to Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.