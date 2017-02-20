Former Birmingham City defender Roger Hynd dies, 75

Roger Hynd, the nephew of Liverpool legend Bill Shankly, dies at the age of 75 after a battle with cancer.
Monday, February 20, 2017

Former Birmingham City defender Roger Hynd has died at the age of 75 after a battle with cancer.

Hynd - the nephew of Liverpool legend Bill Shankly - made 170 appearances during five seasons with the Blues and was part of the side that won promotion to the old First Division in 1972.

The centre-half was also in the Rangers team that finished runners-up in the European Cup Winners' Cup in the 1966-67 season.

After calling time on his playing career, which also included stints at Crystal Palace and Walsall, Hynd spent one season in charge of Scottish side Motherwell before retiring from the game to become a PE teacher.

Hynd had been diagnosed with terminal cancer a few years ago.

