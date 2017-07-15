New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Aston Villa's Jordan Veretout 'to hold talks with Real Betis'

Jordan Veretout of Aston Villa in action during the Capital One Cup second round match between Aston Villa and Notts County at Villa Park on August 25, 2015
© Getty Images
Spanish side Real Betis are reportedly preparing to hold talks with Aston Villa's Jordan Veretout.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, July 15, 2017 at 13:33 UK

Aston Villa's Jordan Veretout will reportedly hold talks with Real Betis this weekend with a view to joining the Spanish club.

According to L'Equipe, the La Liga outfit are aiming to secure a loan deal for the midfielder.

Veretout is said to be keen to leave Villa Park and was recently linked with a permanent move to Saint Etienne, where he spent last season on loan, although the French club are believed to be unwilling to meet his asking price.

The 24-year-old, however, has been involved in Villa's pre-season preparations, featuring in the 4-0 friendly win over Telford United and attending the club's training camp in Portugal.

Veretout, who is capped for France at Under-21 level, joined the Villans from Nantes in 2015.

New generic football image
Read Next:
Villa, Wolves, Brighton keen on Hopcutt?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jordan Veretout, Football
Your Comments
More Real Betis News
Jordan Veretout of Aston Villa in action during the Capital One Cup second round match between Aston Villa and Notts County at Villa Park on August 25, 2015
Aston Villa's Jordan Veretout 'to hold talks with Real Betis'
 Dani Ceballos of Real Betis Balompie controls the ball during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Real Betis Balompie at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on August 29, 2015
Real Madrid complete Dani Ceballos signing
 Bojan Krkic of Stoke in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Stoke City at Villa Park on October 3, 2015 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Four Spanish clubs interested in signing Stoke City's Bojan Krkic?
Betis: 'Ceballos heading for Real Madrid'Ulloa 'attracting La Liga interest'Real Madrid 'win Dani Ceballos race'Report: Juventus join Dani Ceballos raceCeballos "screwed up" by Madrid, Barca talk
Barcelona 'join Dani Ceballos race'Barcelona sell Cristian Tello to BetisCeballos responds to transfer rumoursBetis deny Ceballos, Real Madrid talkDani Ceballos reveals European desire
> Real Betis Homepage
More Aston Villa News
Jordan Veretout of Aston Villa in action during the Capital One Cup second round match between Aston Villa and Notts County at Villa Park on August 25, 2015
Aston Villa's Jordan Veretout 'to hold talks with Real Betis'
 Sports Mole logo
Report: Trio of English clubs keen on Ostersunds FK midfielder Jamie Hopcutt
 Steve Bruce watches on during the Championship playoff semi-final between Derby County and Hull City on May 14, 2016
Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone signs loan deal with Aston Villa
Aly Cissokho close to Aston Villa exit?Leicester keen on Oxford winger Johnson?Villa angry with Sevilla over AmaviMan Utd keeper close to Villa return?Jordan Amavi fails Sevilla medical
Redknapp: 'It's not all about Villa, Brum'Report: Aston Villa target Peter CrouchVilla, Sevilla reach agreement for AmaviSteve Bruce: 'New Villa signing imminent'Wolves to sign free agent John Ruddy?
> Aston Villa Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1AlavesAlaves00000000
2Athletic Bilbao00000000
3Atletico MadridAtletico00000000
4Barcelona00000000
5Celta Vigo00000000
6Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo00000000
7EibarEibar00000000
8Espanyol00000000
9Getafe00000000
10GironaGirona00000000
11Las PalmasLas Palmas00000000
12Leganes00000000
13Levante00000000
14Malaga00000000
15Real Betis00000000
16Real Madrid00000000
17Real Sociedad00000000
18Sevilla00000000
19Valencia00000000
20Villarreal00000000
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 