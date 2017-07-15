Spanish side Real Betis are reportedly preparing to hold talks with Aston Villa's Jordan Veretout.

According to L'Equipe, the La Liga outfit are aiming to secure a loan deal for the midfielder.

Veretout is said to be keen to leave Villa Park and was recently linked with a permanent move to Saint Etienne, where he spent last season on loan, although the French club are believed to be unwilling to meet his asking price.

The 24-year-old, however, has been involved in Villa's pre-season preparations, featuring in the 4-0 friendly win over Telford United and attending the club's training camp in Portugal.

Veretout, who is capped for France at Under-21 level, joined the Villans from Nantes in 2015.