Highly-rated Spaniard Dani Ceballos says that he is 'enjoying himself' at Real Betis and wants to remain with the Seville club.

Dani Ceballos has revealed that he is 'enjoying himself' at Real Betis and wants to remain with the Seville club.

Ceballos, 20, only signed a new long-term deal with the Spanish outfit last year, but it had been claimed that a number of European clubs were preparing moves for the highly-rated Spaniard.

The attacker, however, has insisted that he is "happy" at Betis under Victor Sanchez, and would be prepared to sign another extension to his current deal.

"I'm enjoying myself here, I'm happy and I want to remain with Betis," Ceballos told ABC de Sevilla. "My people are working hard to get a new deal over the line but there is no rush, I have three years left of my contract and I think I will be here for a long time.

"A year-and-a-half ago I went through the questions, the rumours and speculation about renewing my contract and I do not want to repeat that – I know how that can affect your performances on the pitch and that's the last thing I want.

"I'm in a good spell of form at the moment, Victor's confidence in playing me has been key as I needed minutes but the system also helps."

Ceballos, who is believed to have a release clause in the region of £10m, is yet to score in 21 La Liga appearances for Betis during the 2016-17 campaign.