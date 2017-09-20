Real Betis captain Joaquin says that his team "will be fearless" in Wednesday's La Liga clash away to the Spanish champions Real Madrid.

Betis have lost to Barcelona and Villarreal in their first two league games of the 2017-18 campaign, but will visit a Real Madrid team that have dropped four points in their two home league matches this term.

Joaquin has insisted that Betis have "a plan" to overcome the Spanish champions, and will travel to the Bernabeu confident of picking up a positive result.

"We will go to the Bernabeu with a plan and we will be fearless," Joaquin told Diario AS. "We are in good form and with all due respect to Real Madrid we don't fear anybody and we will be aiming for a positive result. As a team, we have to go for matches and that's exactly what we'll be doing."

Betis are currently 12th in La Liga on six points, while Real Madrid occupy fourth position after collecting eight points from their first four league matches this season.