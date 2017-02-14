Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leads the Borussia Dortmund attack against Benfica.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been tasked with leading the Borussia Dortmund attack in their Champions League meeting with Benfica.

The Bundesliga giants have made two changes for the trip to Portugal, with Ousmane Dembele returning in place of Emre Mor and former Barcelona defender Marc Bartra replacing Roman Burki.

Benfica have also made a pair of changes for the European showdown as Rafa Silva comes in for the injured Jonas up front and Toto Salvio starts in place of the suspended Andrija Zivkovic.

The hosts have lined up in a 4-4-2 formation with former Fulham striker Konstantinos Mitroglou spearheading their attack.

Benfica: Ederson; Semedo, Luisao, Lindelof, Eliseu; Fejsa, Pizzi, Salvio, Carrillo; Rafa, Mitroglou

Subs: Cesar, Jardel, Almeida, Samaris, Augusto, Cervi, Raul

Borussia Dortmund: Burki; Bartra, Dembele, Reus, Guerreiro; Sokratis, Piszczek, Schmelzer, Weigl, Durm; Aubameyang

Subs: Weidenfeller, Schurrle, Pulisic, Kagawa, Castro, Ginter, Passlack

Follow the match live with Sports Mole's text commentary here.