Feb 14, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estádio da Luz
Benfica
vs.
DortmundBorussia Dortmund

Team News: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leads the line for Borussia Dortmund

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action for Borussia Dortmund on December 15, 2015
© AFP
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leads the Borussia Dortmund attack against Benfica.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at 19:22 UK

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been tasked with leading the Borussia Dortmund attack in their Champions League meeting with Benfica.

The Bundesliga giants have made two changes for the trip to Portugal, with Ousmane Dembele returning in place of Emre Mor and former Barcelona defender Marc Bartra replacing Roman Burki.

Benfica have also made a pair of changes for the European showdown as Rafa Silva comes in for the injured Jonas up front and Toto Salvio starts in place of the suspended Andrija Zivkovic.

The hosts have lined up in a 4-4-2 formation with former Fulham striker Konstantinos Mitroglou spearheading their attack.

Benfica: Ederson; Semedo, Luisao, Lindelof, Eliseu; Fejsa, Pizzi, Salvio, Carrillo; Rafa, Mitroglou
Subs: Cesar, Jardel, Almeida, Samaris, Augusto, Cervi, Raul

Borussia Dortmund: Burki; Bartra, Dembele, Reus, Guerreiro; Sokratis, Piszczek, Schmelzer, Weigl, Durm; Aubameyang
Subs: Weidenfeller, Schurrle, Pulisic, Kagawa, Castro, Ginter, Passlack

Follow the match live with Sports Mole's text commentary here.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action for Borussia Dortmund on December 15, 2015
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Benfica21163247123551
2Porto21155141113050
3Sporting Lisbon21125439241541
4Braga21115532181438
5Vitoria de GuimaraesVitoria2110562924535
6Maritimo219571816232
7ChavesChaves2161142119229
8Vitoria de SetubalSetubal218582120129
9Rio AveRio Ave218492528-328
10AroucaArouca2183102128-727
11BoavistaBoavista216872324-126
12BelenensesBelenenses216781419-525
13Feirense2174101834-1625
14Pacos de FerreiraPacos de Ferreira2155112234-1220
15Estoril PraiaEstoril2154121626-1019
16MoreirenseMoreirense2153132034-1418
17Nacional2135131633-1714
18TondelaTondela2135131534-1914
> Full Version