Feb 14, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estádio da Luz
Benfica
1-0
DortmundBorussia Dortmund
Mitroglou (48')
Fejsa (63')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Schmelzer (74'), Pulisic (85'), Bartra (90')

Borussia Dortmund's Andre Schurrle upbeat after Benfica defeat

Germany's Andre Schurrle celebrates after scoring during the FIFA 2014 World Cup group C qualifying football match against Sweden on October 15, 2013
© Getty Images
Borussia Dortmund striker Andre Schurrle says that his side were unfortunate to lose to Benfica.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at 23:01 UK

Borussia Dortmund forward Andre Schurrle has insinuated that his tea, were unlucky during their 1-0 defeat at Benfica in the Champions League.

The former Chelsea man pointed out that his side created a number of chances in the last-16 clash and said he is looking ahead to he return leg in Germany.

"We had some good chances but things didn't work out. Such days happen. We still have the second leg to come," he told BT Sport.

Former Fulham striker Konstantinos Mitroglou scored the only goal of the night for Benfica to give them a slender lead to take into the second leg.

The two sides will meet in Germany on March 8.

Sergio Busquets for Barcelona on January 4, 2015
Read Next:
Busquets: 'PSG out-did us physically'
>
View our homepages for Andre Schurrle, Konstantinos Mitroglou, Football
Your Comments
More Benfica News
Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel looks on prior the German first division football Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 on November 8, 2015, 2015
Live Commentary: Benfica 1-0 Borussia Dortmund - as it happened
 BENFICA players celebrate their goal during the Champions League quarter-final between Benfica and Bayern Munich on April 13, 2016
Result: Benfica claim narrow first-leg win over wasteful Borussia Dortmund
 Germany's Andre Schurrle celebrates after scoring during the FIFA 2014 World Cup group C qualifying football match against Sweden on October 15, 2013
Borussia Dortmund's Andre Schurrle upbeat after Benfica defeat
Team News: Aubameyang leads the line for DortmundBarcelona to rival United for defender?United agree deal to sign Benfica defender?Man Utd 'held deadline-day Lindelof talks'Joao Teixeira joins Forest on loan
Wolves confirm permanent signing of CostaSwansea 'want Benfica centre-back on loan'Lambert confirms Wolves keen on Costa dealWolves loanee makes switch to ForestPSG sign Goncalo Guedes from Benfica
> Benfica Homepage
More Borussia Dortmund News
Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel looks on prior the German first division football Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 on November 8, 2015, 2015
Live Commentary: Benfica 1-0 Borussia Dortmund - as it happened
 BENFICA players celebrate their goal during the Champions League quarter-final between Benfica and Bayern Munich on April 13, 2016
Result: Benfica claim narrow first-leg win over wasteful Borussia Dortmund
 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action for Borussia Dortmund on December 15, 2015
Team News: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leads the line for Borussia Dortmund
Schurrle upbeat following Benfica defeatDortmund chief dismisses Tuchel to Arsenal linksDortmund boss in frame to replace Wenger?Dortmund 'want £60m for Aubameyang'Liverpool 'enter race to sign Aubameyang'
Tuchel 'annoyed' by Aubameyang commentsDortmund rubbish Reus, Arsenal linkAubameyang hints at Dortmund exitReport: Arsenal target Marco ReusDortmund 'open to £65m Aubameyang sale'
> Borussia Dortmund Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Benfica21163247123551
2Porto21155141113050
3Sporting Lisbon21125439241541
4Braga21115532181438
5Vitoria de GuimaraesVitoria2110562924535
6Maritimo219571816232
7ChavesChaves2161142119229
8Vitoria de SetubalSetubal218582120129
9Rio AveRio Ave218492528-328
10AroucaArouca2183102128-727
11BoavistaBoavista216872324-126
12BelenensesBelenenses216781419-525
13Feirense2174101834-1625
14Pacos de FerreiraPacos de Ferreira2155112234-1220
15Estoril PraiaEstoril2154121626-1019
16MoreirenseMoreirense2153132034-1418
17Nacional2135131633-1714
18TondelaTondela2135131534-1914
> Full Version