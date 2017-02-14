Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text commentary of the Champions League last-16 first leg between Benfica and Borussia Dortmund at the Estadio da Luz.
The hosts are in good form having bounced back strongly from consecutive shock defeats to Moreirense and Vitoria de Setubal with two 3-0 wins in a row, against Nacional and Arouca.
Thomas Tuchel's charges, meanwhile, have won just two of their previous nine games in all competitions, and succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at Bundesliga bottom side Darmstadt last weekend.
Please note that kickoff is at 7:45pm.
7.40pmDortmund are one of six teams yet to suffer a defeat in the Champions League this season, and won both games earlier this season against another Lisbon side, Sporting, but have lost six of their last eight games in the Champions League knockout stages.
7.38pmBenfica have won only one of their last 15 European Cup/Champions League encounters with German clubs, against Kaiserslautern in November 1998. Of the remaining ties, they have drawn five and lost nine.
7.36pmHEAD TO HEAD: Dortmund eliminated Benfica in the 1963-64 European Cup first round, their only previous encounter. They lost 2-1 in the first leg, but won 5-0 in Germany to win the tie.
7.34pmA certain VIP is in attendance at the Estadio da Luz...
7.31pmDortmund have experienced a topsy-turvy campaign, finishing ahead of Real Madrid in their Champions League group and beating Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, but they have also lost to the likes of Darmstadt and failed to put away Ingolstadt, Koln, Augsburg and several others - as it stands, they sit fourth in the German top-flight table, 15 points behind leaders Bayern Munich.
7.27pmIs the curse real or just a load of nonsense? Whatever the answer, Benfica are probably playing Dortmund at just the right time, when the German side's form has taken a dip.
7.24pmOn leaving, Guttman allegedly cursed the club, declaring "not in a hundred years from now will Benfica ever be European champion." And 45 years later and eight runners-up finishes in both major European tournaments, the Lisbon giants' wait for another continental trophy continues.
7.22pmKnown as the Jose Mourinho of his era, Guttman had just led Benfica to back-to-back European Cup victories in the early 1960s and the club looked set to rule the international stage for years to come, but shortly after steering his side to victory over Real Madrid in 1962, he quit when his request for a pay rise was turned down.
7.18pmAs mentioned before, both teams tonight are former European champions, and both have also reached European finals in the last couple of years. Benfica have (in)famously lost eight of those since 1962, with some of the more superstitious fans of the Portuguese giants attributing it to something known as The Curse of Bela Guttman.
7.15pmAs for Dortmund, Mario Gotze has not recovered in time to feature in this game, while Sven Bender, Nuri Sahin and Sebastian Rode also miss out through injury. Thomas Tuchel has made four changes from the shock defeat at Darmstadt, with Marcel Schmelzer returning to start in defence and captain the side, and Lukasz Piszczek, Marc Bartra and Ousmane Dembele are also drafted in.
7.11pmTwo changes for Rui Vitoria's charges this evening as Brazilian striker Jonas is unavailable following his back injury against Arouca, so his place up front is taken by Rafa Silva, while Andrija Zivkovic is suspended and thus replaced by Toto Salvio on the wing. Former Fulham forward Konstantinos Mitroglou leads the line for the Portuguese side.
7.08pmDORTMUND SUBS: Weidenfeller, Schurrle, Pulisic, Kagawa, Castro, Ginter, Passlack
7.07pmBENFICA SUBS: Cesar, Jardel, Almeida, Samaris, Augusto, Cervi, Raul
7.05pmDORTMUND STARTING XI: Burki, Bartra, Dembele, Reus, Guerreiro, Aubameyang, Sokratis, Piszczek, Schmelzer, Weigl, Durm
7.03pmBENFICA STARTING XI: Ederson, Semedo, Luisao, Lindelof, Eliseu, Fejsa, Pizzi, Salvio, Carrillo, Rafa, Mitroglou
7.00pmWithout further ado, let's bring you the team news for tonight's clash.
6.51pmLisbon's Estadio da Luz will tonight play host to a side that has reached 10 European finals during its history, winning two back in 1961 and 1962, but will arguably be seen as outsiders for this year's competition, against the team that won the Champions League outright 20 seasons ago and contested the final just four years ago.
6.48pmAfter a hiatus of more than two months, the Champions League is finally back! No better time than on Valentine's Day to rekindle our love with Europe's premier club football competition.
6.45pmHello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Champions League last-16 first-leg clash between Benfica and Borussia Dortmund.