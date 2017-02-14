Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text commentary of the Champions League last-16 first leg between Benfica and Borussia Dortmund at the Estadio da Luz.

The hosts are in good form having bounced back strongly from consecutive shock defeats to Moreirense and Vitoria de Setubal with two 3-0 wins in a row, against Nacional and Arouca.

Thomas Tuchel's charges, meanwhile, have won just two of their previous nine games in all competitions, and succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at Bundesliga bottom side Darmstadt last weekend.

Please note that kickoff is at 7:45pm.