Mats Hummels describes Germany's performance against minnows Azerbaijan as "arrogant".

Germany international Mats Hummels has admitted that his side produced an "arrogant" display in their 4-1 win over minnows Azerbaijan.

The Bayern Munich defender said that his team's complacent performance in the World Cup qualifier made the opposition look better than they are.

"We made Azerbaijan look two classes better than they are," he told RTL. "We were a little bit arrogant - I don't think that's good.

"That made the game much more difficult than it needed to be."

Although Germany emerged comfortable winners, Azerbaijan gave them a shock when Dimitrij Nazarov found the net to make it 1-1 with half an hour played.

However, the Germans' record of five wins out of five with a goal difference of +19 makes this their best ever start to a World Cup qualifying campaign.