World Cup
Mar 26, 2017 at 5pm UK
Azerbaijan
1-4
Germany
Nazarov (31')
FT(HT: 1-3)
Schurrle (19', 81'), Muller (36'), Gomez (45')
Khedira (12'), Howedes (84')

Mats Hummels: 'Germany arrogant against Azerbaijan'

Germany defender Mats Hummels in action for his side during the international friendly with Italy in Milan on November 15, 2016
© SilverHub
Mats Hummels describes Germany's performance against minnows Azerbaijan as "arrogant".
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 26, 2017 at 21:29 UK

Germany international Mats Hummels has admitted that his side produced an "arrogant" display in their 4-1 win over minnows Azerbaijan.

The Bayern Munich defender said that his team's complacent performance in the World Cup qualifier made the opposition look better than they are.

"We made Azerbaijan look two classes better than they are," he told RTL. "We were a little bit arrogant - I don't think that's good.

"That made the game much more difficult than it needed to be."

Although Germany emerged comfortable winners, Azerbaijan gave them a shock when Dimitrij Nazarov found the net to make it 1-1 with half an hour played.

However, the Germans' record of five wins out of five with a goal difference of +19 makes this their best ever start to a World Cup qualifying campaign.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Bayern Munich25195161134862
2RB Leipzig25154643281549
3Borussia DortmundDortmund25137554272746
4Hoffenheim251112246252145
5Hertha Berlin2512493430440
6FC Koln2591063729837
7Eintracht FrankfurtFrankfurt2510692627-136
8Freiburg25105103242-1035
9Schalke 04Schalke2596103227533
10Borussia MonchengladbachBorussia M'bach2595113034-432
11Bayer LeverkusenB. Leverkusen2594123740-331
12Mainz 052585123341-829
13Werder Bremen2585123444-1029
14Augsburg2578102434-1029
15Wolfsburg2585122334-1129
16Hamburger SV2576122446-2227
17FC Ingolstadt 04FC Ingolstadt 042554162342-1919
18SV Darmstadt 982543181747-3015
> Full Version
