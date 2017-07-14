New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Serge Gnabry joins Hoffenheim on loan

Exterior view of the new Allianz-Arena stadium in Munich, after its name has been mounted on the outside, 18 April 2005
© Getty Images
Bayern Munich attacker Serge Gnabry joins fellow Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim on a season-long loan.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, July 14, 2017 at 15:12 UK

Bayern Munich attacker Serge Gnabry has joined fellow Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old activated an exit clause in his contract with Werder Bremen to join Bayern this summer, but the German will spend the 2017-18 campaign on loan at Hoffenheim after expressing a desire to secure first-team football.

"It was Serge's explicit desire to be loaned out for one more year so he could get more playing time," Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said in a club statement. "In my opinion, this is also guaranteed at a high level in Hoffenheim.

"After a year, Gnabry will return to Bayern. On behalf of Bayern, I wish him all the best at Hoffenheim and thank the club for the serious and constructive negotiations that led to this agreement."

Gnabry, who helped Germany Under-21s win the Under-21 European Championships in Poland earlier this summer, scored 11 times in 27 Bundesliga appearances for Bremen during the 2016-17 season.

Serge Gnabry in action for Arsenal on January 24, 2014
Read Next:
Serge Gnabry joins Bayern Munich
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Serge Gnabry, Football
Your Comments
More Bayern Munich News
Exterior view of the new Allianz-Arena stadium in Munich, after its name has been mounted on the outside, 18 April 2005
Serge Gnabry joins Hoffenheim on loan
 James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
James Rodriguez: "Real Madrid is still open"
 James Rodriguez of Real Madrid celebrates scoring their second goal against Athletic Bilbao on February 13, 2016
James Rodriguez "very happy" with Bayern Munich switch
Juventus confirm Douglas Costa arrivalDouglas Costa confirms Juventus moveJames Rodriguez joins Bayern on loanRummenigge: 'Thomas Muller must do more'Juventus 'close to agreeing Costa fee'
Bayern chief makes U-turn on Costa stanceSanchez 'wants £400,000-a-week wages'Hitzfeld expects Klopp to manage BayernBayern cool talk of Sanchez moveAlonso, Lahm turn down Bayern coaching roles
> Bayern Munich Homepage
More Hoffenheim News
Exterior view of the new Allianz-Arena stadium in Munich, after its name has been mounted on the outside, 18 April 2005
Serge Gnabry joins Hoffenheim on loan
 Serge Gnabry in action for Arsenal on January 24, 2014
Serge Gnabry to leave Bayern Munich on loan?
 Havard Nordtveit in action for West Ham United on August 15, 2016
Havard Nordtveit joins Hoffenheim from West Ham United
Serge Gnabry joins Bayern MunichSerge Gnabry to leave Werder BremenIheanacho to join Hoffenheim on loan?Report: Chelsea up search for new wing-backWest Ham want Hoffenheim midfielder?
Niklas Sule reveals big-money Chelsea offerBayern sign Hoffenheim duo Rudy, SueleSpurs, Saints 'consider Mark Uth move'Niklas Sule 'to stay at Hoffenheim'Bayern 'to battle Chelsea for Sule'
> Hoffenheim Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Augsburg00000000
2Bayer LeverkusenB. Leverkusen00000000
3Bayern Munich00000000
4Borussia DortmundDortmund00000000
5Borussia MonchengladbachBorussia M'bach00000000
6Eintracht FrankfurtFrankfurt00000000
7FC Koln00000000
8Freiburg00000000
9Hamburger SV00000000
10Hannover00000000
11Hertha Berlin00000000
12Hoffenheim00000000
13Mainz 0500000000
14RB Leipzig00000000
15Schalke 04Schalke00000000
16Stuttgart00000000
17Werder Bremen00000000
18Wolfsburg00000000
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 