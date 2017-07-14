Serge Gnabry joins Hoffenheim on loan

Bayern Munich attacker Serge Gnabry joins fellow Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim on a season-long loan.

Bayern Munich attacker Serge Gnabry has joined fellow Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old activated an exit clause in his contract with Werder Bremen to join Bayern this summer, but the German will spend the 2017-18 campaign on loan at Hoffenheim after expressing a desire to secure first-team football.

"It was Serge's explicit desire to be loaned out for one more year so he could get more playing time," Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said in a club statement. "In my opinion, this is also guaranteed at a high level in Hoffenheim.

"After a year, Gnabry will return to Bayern. On behalf of Bayern, I wish him all the best at Hoffenheim and thank the club for the serious and constructive negotiations that led to this agreement."

Gnabry, who helped Germany Under-21s win the Under-21 European Championships in Poland earlier this summer, scored 11 times in 27 Bundesliga appearances for Bremen during the 2016-17 season.