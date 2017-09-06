New Transfer Talk header

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge: 'No offers for Arturo Vidal'

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge denies that his club received any offers for Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal during the summer.
Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has denied that his club received any offers for Arturo Vidal during the summer transfer window.

Vidal, 30, joined Bayern from Juventus in the summer of 2015, and he has scored 16 times in 92 appearances for the German champions, including nine goals in all competitions last term.

The Chile international remains a key figure at the Allianz Arena, but his contract with the Bundesliga champions will expire in the summer of 2019, and it is thought that the midfielder could seek pastures new at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

Inter Milan were strongly linked with Vidal in the summer, but Rummenigge has insisted that 'no one asked for him'.

"No one has asked us for him, no official offer (for him) arrived this summer, when the market was open," Rummenigge told Premium Sport.

Vidal has started both of Bayern's two Bundesliga matches at the start of the new season.

