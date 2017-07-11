New Transfer Talk header

Juventus confirm Douglas Costa arrival

Juventus confirm the arrival of Brazilian winger Douglas Costa from Juventus in what is understood to be an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy.
Juventus have confirmed the arrival of Douglas Costa from Bayern Munich in a deal which could be worth up to €46m (£41m).

The Brazilian winger is understood to have initially made the move to Turin on a temporary basis for a loan fee of €6m (£5.4m), but Juventus have an obligation to buy him for €40m (£35.7m) at the end of that agreement.

Costa made just 14 Bundesliga starts for Bayern last season and joins the beaten Champions League finalists in search of more regular first-team football.


Costa scored 14 goals in 77 appearances across all competitions during his two-year stay in Munich.

