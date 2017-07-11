Juventus confirm Douglas Costa arrival

Juventus have confirmed the arrival of Douglas Costa from Bayern Munich in a deal which could be worth up to €46m (£41m).
The Brazilian winger is understood to have initially made the move to Turin on a temporary basis for a loan fee of €6m (£5.4m), but Juventus have an obligation to buy him for €40m (£35.7m) at the end of that agreement.
Costa made just 14 Bundesliga starts for Bayern last season and joins the beaten Champions League finalists in search of more regular first-team football.
🇧🇷🔝 @douglascosta ⚪⚫ https://t.co/dtfkV6sj1l— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) July 11, 2017
Costa scored 14 goals in 77 appearances across all competitions during his two-year stay in Munich.