Douglas Costa confirms Juventus move

Bayern Munich winger Douglas Costa has seemingly confirmed that a deal has been agreed to take him to Juventus this summer.
The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from the Allianz Arena throughout the current transfer window having made just 14 league starts for Bayern last season.
Juventus are understood to have come to terms on a deal which will initially see the Brazilian join the club on loan for €6m (£5.4m), with an obligation to buy the player for €40m (£35.7m) after that loan has expired.
Mehdi Benatia - who made the same move from Bayern to Turin earlier this summer - tweeted his congratulations to Costa for completing the switch, and Costa appeared to confirm that a deal had indeed been agreed in his reply.
Welcome to Torino fratelo @douglascosta ⚪️⚫️😉 #forzajuve #OnEstLarge 👌🏽👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/Y5pmW2jzBN— MBenatia5 (@MedhiBenatia) July 11, 2017
Thx bro 👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾— Douglas Costa (@douglascosta) July 11, 2017
Costa made 77 appearances during his two-year stay in Munich, scoring 14 goals.