AC Milan 'open Renato Sanches talks'

Portugal's Renato Sanches vies with Estonia's Ilja Antonov during the international friendly on June 8, 2016
AC Milan reportedly open talks with Bayern Munich over the potential signing of Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches.
Last Updated: Sunday, July 16, 2017 at 21:04 UK

AC Milan have reportedly opened talks with Bayern Munich over the potential signing of Renato Sanches.

Sanches starred for Portugal during their Euro 2016 triumph last summer, before joining Bayern in a big-money move from Benfica, rejecting the chance to join Manchester United in the process.

The 19-year-old failed to score in 25 appearances for Bayern last season, however, and it has been claimed that the teenager could leave the Allianz Arena in this summer's transfer window.

According to Sky Sports News, Milan want to take Portugal international Sanches on an initial loan deal, with an option to purchase the midfielder for £35m at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

Backed by Chinese owners Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux, Milan have already signed Fabio Borini, Franck Kessie, Ricardo Rodriguez, Mateo Musacchio, Hakan Calhanoglu, Andrea Conti, Andre Silva, Leonardo Bonucci and Lucas Biglia in this summer's transfer window.

Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Milan confirm Leonardo Bonucci agreement
 Colombia's midfielder James Rodriguez celebrates after scoring during the quarter-final football match between Brazil and Colombia at the Castelao Stadium in Fortaleza during the 2014 FIFA World Cup on July 4, 2014
James Rodriguez "felt good" on Bayern Munich debut
 Exterior view of the new Allianz-Arena stadium in Munich, after its name has been mounted on the outside, 18 April 2005
Serge Gnabry joins Hoffenheim on loan
 Alvaro Morata in action for Real Madrid against Espanyol in La Liga on September 18, 2016
AC Milan interested in Alvaro Morata, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
 Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
AC Milan confirm Leonardo Bonucci agreement
