AC Milan 'open Renato Sanches talks'

AC Milan have reportedly opened talks with Bayern Munich over the potential signing of Renato Sanches.

Sanches starred for Portugal during their Euro 2016 triumph last summer, before joining Bayern in a big-money move from Benfica, rejecting the chance to join Manchester United in the process.

The 19-year-old failed to score in 25 appearances for Bayern last season, however, and it has been claimed that the teenager could leave the Allianz Arena in this summer's transfer window.

According to Sky Sports News, Milan want to take Portugal international Sanches on an initial loan deal, with an option to purchase the midfielder for £35m at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

Backed by Chinese owners Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux, Milan have already signed Fabio Borini, Franck Kessie, Ricardo Rodriguez, Mateo Musacchio, Hakan Calhanoglu, Andrea Conti, Andre Silva, Leonardo Bonucci and Lucas Biglia in this summer's transfer window.