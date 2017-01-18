Crowd generic

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich midfielder Xabi Alonso 'to retire at end of the season'

Bayern Munich's Spanish midfielder Xabi Alonso waits ahead the training of the German first division Bundesliga team FC Bayern Munich at the team club area in Munich, southern Germany, on July 7, 2015
Bayern Munich midfielder Xabi Alonso will reportedly retire from football at the end of the season.
Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Bayern Munich midfielder Xabi Alonso is reportedly planning to retire from football at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old Spaniard has spent the last two-and-a-half years at the Allianz Arena, winning two Bundesliga titles in the process.

According to Bild, Alonso recently held a meeting with Bayern's board to tell them that he intends to hang up his boots.

The midfielder began his career at Real Sociedad and after four years in the first team joined Rafael Benitez's Liverpool for a reported £10.7m figure in 2004.

Alonso became a fan favourite at Anfield, helping the team to a dramatic Champions League final win over AC Milan in 2005, but he called time on his stay on Merseyside in 2009.

A successful five-year spell at Real Madrid followed, with Alonso winning the La Liga title, the Champions League, two Copa del Rey crowns and the Spanish Super Cup.

It has been rumoured that Alonso will take a place among Bayern's board of directors when he retires.

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller reacts after missing a penalty in the Champions League semi-final second leg against Atletico Madrid on May 3, 2016
Chelsea to make £75m move for Muller?
