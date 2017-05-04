Bastian Schweinsteiger believes that former club Bayern Munich will win the Champions League again in the next two to three years.

Bastian Schweinsteiger has tipped former club Bayern Munich to win the Champions League again in the next two to three years.

The German giants have failed to reach their usual heady heights this season as they won the Bundesliga but were knocked out of Europe and in the DFB-Pokal.

Schweinsteiger, who played for the Bavarians between 1998 and 2015, told Goal.com: "Bayern Munich is for me one of the top three clubs at the moment in the world and I'm quite sure in the next two or three years they're going to win the Champions League again.

"It's not easy when you lose in the Champions League, or you when lose the cup. I know what it feels like. But still, Bayern Munich is a huge club and they don't need a transition in my eyes.

"They have great players, they have everything there. Sometimes in these matches, when Real Madrid, Barcelona or Bayern Munich or Juventus are playing against each other, there are small details that make the difference if you win or not."

Schweinsteiger, a World Cup winner in 2014 with Germany, is currently on the books of MLS side Chicago Fire.