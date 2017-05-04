Crowd generic

Bayern Munich

Bastian Schweinsteiger tips Bayern Munich to win Champions League in next three years

Bayern Munich's midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger plays the ball during the German First division Bundesliga football match FC Augsburg vs FC Bayern Muenchen in Augsburg, southern Germany, on December 13, 2014
© Getty Images
Bastian Schweinsteiger believes that former club Bayern Munich will win the Champions League again in the next two to three years.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 20:54 UK

Bastian Schweinsteiger has tipped former club Bayern Munich to win the Champions League again in the next two to three years.

The German giants have failed to reach their usual heady heights this season as they won the Bundesliga but were knocked out of Europe and in the DFB-Pokal.

Schweinsteiger, who played for the Bavarians between 1998 and 2015, told Goal.com: "Bayern Munich is for me one of the top three clubs at the moment in the world and I'm quite sure in the next two or three years they're going to win the Champions League again.

"It's not easy when you lose in the Champions League, or you when lose the cup. I know what it feels like. But still, Bayern Munich is a huge club and they don't need a transition in my eyes.

"They have great players, they have everything there. Sometimes in these matches, when Real Madrid, Barcelona or Bayern Munich or Juventus are playing against each other, there are small details that make the difference if you win or not."

Schweinsteiger, a World Cup winner in 2014 with Germany, is currently on the books of MLS side Chicago Fire.

A rare sighting of Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger during the FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Read Next:
Schweinsteiger: Mourinho situation "unfortunate"
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Bastian Schweinsteiger, Football
Your Comments
More Bayern Munich News
Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez during the Premier League match against Manchester City on April 2, 2017
Report: Bayern Munich open talks over Alexis Sanchez transfer
 Monchengladbach's Swiss defender Nico Elvedi and Bayern Munich's midfielder Coman (L) vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich in Monchengladbach on December 5, 2015
Manchester City 'not giving up on signing Kingsley Coman'
 Bayern Munich's midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger plays the ball during the German First division Bundesliga football match FC Augsburg vs FC Bayern Muenchen in Augsburg, southern Germany, on December 13, 2014
Bastian Schweinsteiger tips Bayern Munich to win Champions League in next three years
Matthaus: 'Bayern to raid Monaco'Result: Bayern Munich wrap up title in styleBayern sign Coman on permanent dealMatthaus urges Bayern to sign Alexis SanchezReport: Walker to consider Tottenham future
Javi Martinez: 'Bayern will bounce back'Thiago: 'Bayern were completely screwed over'Ancelotti: 'The referee wasn't up to the task'Manuel Neuer suffers fractured footResult: Real Madrid through to CL semi-finals
> Bayern Munich Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CBayern Munich31227279176273
2RB Leipzig31196656312563
3Hoffenheim311513358322658
4Borussia DortmundDortmund31169665353057
5Hertha Berlin31144133837146
6Werder Bremen31136125251145
7Freiburg31135133855-1744
8FC Koln31101294337642
9Borussia MonchengladbachBorussia M'bach31126134145-442
10Schalke 04Schalke31118124336741
11Eintracht FrankfurtFrankfurt31118123235-341
12Bayer LeverkusenB. Leverkusen31106154450-636
13Augsburg3198143349-1635
14Mainz 053196164051-1133
15Wolfsburg3196163049-1933
16Hamburger SV3196163059-2933
17FC Ingolstadt 04FC Ingolstadt 043185183354-2129
18SV Darmstadt 983173212658-3224
> Full Version
 