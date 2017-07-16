Crowd generic

Bayern Munich

James Rodriguez "felt good" on Bayern Munich debut

Colombia's midfielder James Rodriguez celebrates after scoring during the quarter-final football match between Brazil and Colombia at the Castelao Stadium in Fortaleza during the 2014 FIFA World Cup on July 4, 2014
© Getty Images
James Rodriguez says that he "felt good" after making his debut for Bayern Munich in their 2-0 win over fellow Bundesliga side Werder Bremen on Saturday.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

James Rodriguez has said that he "felt good" during his Bayern Munich debut on Saturday.

The Colombian international surprisingly joined Bayern on a two-year loan deal from Real Madrid last week.

The 25-year-old's unofficial debut for the German champions came in the Telekom Cup against Werder Bremen on Saturday, and the attacker played a key role in Bayern's 2-0 success over their fellow Bundesliga outfit.

"I felt good. I'm gradually getting fitter and I think we had a good game. Now we're going to try to keep doing things well in order to win trophies, which are what we're playing for," James told reporters.

James, who started just 13 La Liga games for Real Madrid last term, will spend the next two seasons on loan with Bayern, at which point the German outfit will have the chance to sign the former AS Monaco attacker on a permanent deal.

James Rodriguez of Real Madrid celebrates scoring their second goal against Athletic Bilbao on February 13, 2016
Read Next:
Rodriguez "very happy" with Bayern move
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for James Rodriguez, Football
Your Comments
More Bayern Munich News
Colombia's midfielder James Rodriguez celebrates after scoring during the quarter-final football match between Brazil and Colombia at the Castelao Stadium in Fortaleza during the 2014 FIFA World Cup on July 4, 2014
James Rodriguez "felt good" on Bayern Munich debut
 Exterior view of the new Allianz-Arena stadium in Munich, after its name has been mounted on the outside, 18 April 2005
Serge Gnabry joins Hoffenheim on loan
 James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
James Rodriguez: "Real Madrid is still open"
Rodriguez "very happy" with Bayern moveJuventus confirm Douglas Costa arrivalDouglas Costa confirms Juventus moveJames Rodriguez joins Bayern on loanRummenigge: 'Thomas Muller must do more'
Juventus 'close to agreeing Costa fee'Bayern chief makes U-turn on Costa stanceSanchez 'wants £400,000-a-week wages'Hitzfeld expects Klopp to manage BayernBayern cool talk of Sanchez move
> Bayern Munich Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Augsburg00000000
2Bayer LeverkusenB. Leverkusen00000000
3Bayern Munich00000000
4Borussia DortmundDortmund00000000
5Borussia MonchengladbachBorussia M'bach00000000
6Eintracht FrankfurtFrankfurt00000000
7FC Koln00000000
8Freiburg00000000
9Hamburger SV00000000
10Hannover00000000
11Hertha Berlin00000000
12Hoffenheim00000000
13Mainz 0500000000
14RB Leipzig00000000
15Schalke 04Schalke00000000
16Stuttgart00000000
17Werder Bremen00000000
18Wolfsburg00000000
> Full Version
 