May 20, 2017 at 2.30pm UK at ​Allianz Arena
Bayern Munich
4-1
Freiburg
Robben (4'), Vidal (73'), Ribery (91'), Kimmich (95')
Vidal (53')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Petersen (76')

Xabi Alonso, Philipp Lahm call time on playing careers

Bayern Munich's Spanish midfielder Xabi Alonso waits ahead the training of the German first division Bundesliga team FC Bayern Munich at the team club area in Munich, southern Germany, on July 7, 2015
Xabi Alonso and Philipp Lahm bring down the curtain on their respective playing careers as Bayern Munich close out the season with a 4-1 win over Freiburg.
Last Updated: Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 18:43 UK

Xabi Alonso and Philipp Lahm have played their last game of football as professional players.

The Bayern Munich duo, as well as reserve goalkeeper Tom Starke, had all decided to call time on their playing careers at the end of the season.

On Saturday, the Bundesliga champions played their final match of the 2016-17 campaign, a meeting with Freiburg at the Allianz Arena which finished as a 4-1 win for the hosts.

Alonso, formerly of Liverpool, was able to make an impact on his last appearance before hanging up his boots when he set up Arjen Robben to score the opening goal just four minutes in.

The 35-year-old Spaniard was given a standing ovation when he was replaced by Franck Ribery eight minutes from time, bringing an end to his illustrious career in the game.

Between them, Alonso and Germany full-back Lahm have won 39 major trophies for club and country, including both the World Cup and the Champions League.

Heinz Muller of Barnsley in action during the Coca-Cola Championship match between Barnsley and Crystal Palace at Oakwell Stadium on March 17, 2009
