Xabi Alonso and Philipp Lahm bring down the curtain on their respective playing careers as Bayern Munich close out the season with a 4-1 win over Freiburg.

Xabi Alonso and Philipp Lahm have played their last game of football as professional players.

The Bayern Munich duo, as well as reserve goalkeeper Tom Starke, had all decided to call time on their playing careers at the end of the season.

On Saturday, the Bundesliga champions played their final match of the 2016-17 campaign, a meeting with Freiburg at the Allianz Arena which finished as a 4-1 win for the hosts.

Alonso, formerly of Liverpool, was able to make an impact on his last appearance before hanging up his boots when he set up Arjen Robben to score the opening goal just four minutes in.

The 35-year-old Spaniard was given a standing ovation when he was replaced by Franck Ribery eight minutes from time, bringing an end to his illustrious career in the game.

Between them, Alonso and Germany full-back Lahm have won 39 major trophies for club and country, including both the World Cup and the Champions League.