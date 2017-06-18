Germany boss Joachim Low says that Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich is 'one of the biggest talents that he has seen over the last 10 years'.

Germany boss Joachim Low has claimed that Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich is 'one of the biggest talents that he has seen over the last 10 years', and has backed the full-back to enjoy "a huge career".

Kimmich made his debut for the German national team in May 2016 and has not missed a single minute of football for the world champions since Euro 2016.

Low has paid tribute to the 22-year-old's "hunger and desire" after becoming a key player for his nation.

"Joshua is one of the biggest talents I have seen over the past 10 years or so," Low told ZDF. "He has a certain hunger and desire, he wants to be on top of his game in every single training session. I think he can have a huge career."

The Bayern full-back is expected to start Germany's Confederations Cup opener against Australia on Monday.