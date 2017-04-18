Apr 18, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid
4-2
Bayern Munich
Ronaldo (76', 104', 110'), Asensio (112')
Casemiro (40')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Lewandowski (53' pen.), Ramos (77' og.)
Vidal (6'), Alonso (70'), Hummels (75'), Robben (101')
Vidal (84')

Javi Martinez: 'Bayern Munich will bounce back'

Bayern Munich centre-back Javi Martinez says that his team will "come back stronger" from their elimination in the quarter-finals of the Champions League to Real Madrid.
Bayern Munich centre-back Javi Martinez has insisted that his team will "come back stronger" from their elimination in the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Bayern forced extra time in their last-eight tie with Real Madrid after leading 2-1 at the end of 90 minutes in Madrid, but the home side scored three times in extra time to secure a 6-3 aggregate victory.

Martinez missed the second leg at the Bernabeu after he picked up a red card in the first leg in Munich, and the Spaniard has said that he was 'very proud of all his teammates' following their effort with 10 men.

Bayern had Arturo Vidal sent off in the latter stages of normal time at the Bernabeu, with the Chilean picking up a second yellow card for a late challenge on Marco Asensio.

Thiago: 'Bayern were completely screwed over'
