Bayern Munich centre-back Javi Martinez has insisted that his team will "come back stronger" from their elimination in the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Bayern forced extra time in their last-eight tie with Real Madrid after leading 2-1 at the end of 90 minutes in Madrid, but the home side scored three times in extra time to secure a 6-3 aggregate victory.

Martinez missed the second leg at the Bernabeu after he picked up a red card in the first leg in Munich, and the Spaniard has said that he was 'very proud of all his teammates' following their effort with 10 men.

Very proud of all my teammates, can't say much, they put a superb fight yesterday, and they tried really hard, we will come back stronger! — Javi Martínez (@Javi8martinez) April 19, 2017

Bayern had Arturo Vidal sent off in the latter stages of normal time at the Bernabeu, with the Chilean picking up a second yellow card for a late challenge on Marco Asensio.