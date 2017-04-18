Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti says that the referee in their Champions League fixture with Real Madrid "probably wasn't up to the task".

Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti has said that video technology has become "necessary" after his side succumbed to a 4-2 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Arturo Vidal was controversially sent off for two yellow cards, while Cristiano Ronaldo's second goal of the night - which gave Real the lead in extra time - was offside, and it left Bayern to lose by a 6-3 aggregate over the two-legged tie in the quarter-finals.

The officials have come in for widespread criticism since the end of the game, and Ancelotti has claimed that the referee "probably wasn't up to the task".

The 57-year-old is quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "We had thought of everything going into this game - except the referee. You can't decide a semi-final spot like this. It shouldn't happen at this level.

"The referee probably wasn't up to the task. I don't think Real Madrid have any influence on referees. The officials tonight simply got it wrong. I had never been in favour of video technology, but I must admit it's necessary now."

Bayern had led 1-0 and 2-1 in Spain before Real scored three times during extra time.