Kickoff for Sunday's Ligue 1 game between Bastia and Lyon at the Armand Cesari Stadium has been put back after a number of home fans ran onto the pitch and attacked the Lyon players.

The incident, which has been captured on camera, saw a number of Bastia fans being confronted by Lyon duo Memphis Depay and Mathieu Gorgelin during the warm-up, after which some supporters jumped onto the pitch and a fracas broke out.

Following the incident, the Lyon players went back into the changing rooms and initially refused to play, but they were eventually persuaded to come out for another warm-up session before the game kicked off 55 minutes late.

Lyon defender Jeremy Berthod told OLTV immediately after the incident: "SC Bastia fans kicked balls into Gorgelin's goal. He and Memphis tried to move them out of the way before being attacked by many SC Bastia fans.

"The players then huddled together. Them and the staff are very shocked. The moment it happened, none of them wanted to come out of the dressing room and play this match."

The incident is the second prompting a delayed kickoff for a Lyon fixture this week, after their Europa League quarter-final first leg at home to Besiktas on Thursday was put back 45 minutes due to crowd unrest.