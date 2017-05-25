New Transfer Talk header

Jasper Cillessen considering Barcelona exit due to lack of minutes

Goalkeeper, Jasper Cillessen of Netherlands looks on during the International Friendly match between Netherlands and Ghana at De Kuip on May 31, 2014
Jasper Cillessen will fight for his spot in Barcelona's starting lineup next season, but admits that leaving in January is an option if he is not given a chance.
Back-up keeper Jasper Cillessen has confessed that he is "not happy" about his lack of playing time this season and will consider leaving if things do not improve.

The 28-year-old has made just seven starts for the Catalan giants in all competitions this season, five of which have come in the Copa del Rey.

After failing to oust Marc Andre ter-Stegen as the first-choice stopper at Camp Nou since joining from Ajax last summer, Cillessen is willing to give it another half-a-season before possibly forcing through a move away, but for now he is happy to sit tight.

"I have not thought about listening to offers, I'm fine here," he told Spanish daily Sport. "If I play very little, we will see in the winter transfer window, but for the moment I am not thinking about anything.

"I'm not happy if I don't play. When I arrived I knew that I would have to adapt myself to many new things."

Cillessen started both legs of Barca's semi-final win over Atletico Madrid, but it remains to be seen whether he will get the nod over Ter Stegen for Saturday's Copa del Rey final with Alaves.

