Barcelona president: 'Paulo Dybala not a transfer target'

Paulo Dybala in action for Juventus in the Coppa Italia final against Lazio on May 17, 2017
Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala is a "great player" but not someone that Barcelona are actively looking to recruit, according to president Josep Maria Bartomeu.
Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has heaped praise on Paulo Dybala but insisted that his side are not interested in the Juventus star.

Dybala was repeatedly tipped to join the Catalan club during the summer following an impressive couple of years in Turin, which has seen him win two Serie A titles and two Coppa Italia crowns.

Bartomeu, under pressure to keep hold of his grip at Camp Nou following a disappointing transfer window, claims that Barca are more likely to look elsewhere for their future targets.

"How do I look at Dybala? He's a great player, but we're happy with the team we have," he told Tuttosport. "He's also a Juve player, and we have great respect for the Bianconeri and their president, Andrea Agnelli."

The two teams are scheduled to meet in the group stage of the Champions League, beginning with Juventus's trip to Barcelona in six days' time.

