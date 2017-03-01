Mar 1, 2017 at 6.30pm UK at ​Camp Nou
Barcelona
vs.
Sporting GijonSporting Gijon
 

Team News: Javier Mascherano makes return to Barcelona XI

Javier Mascherano for Barcelona on February 11, 2015
© Getty Images
Barcelona boss Luis Enrqiue hands a start to Javier Mascherano for his side's La Liga clash with Sporting Gijon.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at 17:51 UK

Barcelona boss Luis Enrqiue has handed a start to Javier Mascherano for his side's La Liga clash with Sporting Gijon.

Mascherano has spent the last few weeks on the sidelines, but he is drafted into the team as one of four changes made by Enrique.

Jordi Alba, Ivan Rakitic and Denis Suarez also start, with Gerard Pique, Jermey Mathieu, Andres Iniesta and Sergi Roberto all dropped out of the team.

Enrique has avoided the temptation to rest one of Neymar, Lionel Messi or Luis Suarez, despite the game coming just three days after the club's 2-1 win away at Atletico Madrid.

Sporting Gijon boss Rubi has also made numerous changes to his side, while Barcelona loanee Douglas is given the opportunity to play against his parent club.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Rakitic, Busquets, D.Suarez, L.Suarez, Messi, Neymar, Rafinha, Mascherano, Jordi Alba, Umtiti
Subs: Cillessen, Pique, Iniesta, Alcacer, Digne, Sergi Roberto, Andre Gomes

Sporting Gijon: Cuellar, Lillo, Juan, Babin, Echiejile, Torres, Sergio, Cases, Douglas, Burgui, Castro
Subs: Marino, Vesga, Lora, Lopez, Victor, Traore, Duje Cop

Follow the game at Camp Nou with Sports Mole's live commentary.

Lionel Messi celebrates scoring with Neymar during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Getafe on March 12, 2016
Read Next:
Messi, Neymar to be denied entry to UK?
>
Neymar in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Live Commentary: Barcelona vs. Sporting Gijon
