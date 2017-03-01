Barcelona boss Luis Enrqiue hands a start to Javier Mascherano for his side's La Liga clash with Sporting Gijon.

Barcelona boss Luis Enrqiue has handed a start to Javier Mascherano for his side's La Liga clash with Sporting Gijon.

Mascherano has spent the last few weeks on the sidelines, but he is drafted into the team as one of four changes made by Enrique.

Jordi Alba, Ivan Rakitic and Denis Suarez also start, with Gerard Pique, Jermey Mathieu, Andres Iniesta and Sergi Roberto all dropped out of the team.

Enrique has avoided the temptation to rest one of Neymar, Lionel Messi or Luis Suarez, despite the game coming just three days after the club's 2-1 win away at Atletico Madrid.

Sporting Gijon boss Rubi has also made numerous changes to his side, while Barcelona loanee Douglas is given the opportunity to play against his parent club.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Rakitic, Busquets, D.Suarez, L.Suarez, Messi, Neymar, Rafinha, Mascherano, Jordi Alba, Umtiti

Subs: Cillessen, Pique, Iniesta, Alcacer, Digne, Sergi Roberto, Andre Gomes

Sporting Gijon: Cuellar, Lillo, Juan, Babin, Echiejile, Torres, Sergio, Cases, Douglas, Burgui, Castro

Subs: Marino, Vesga, Lora, Lopez, Victor, Traore, Duje Cop

Follow the game at Camp Nou with Sports Mole's live commentary.