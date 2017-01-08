Jan 8, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio El Madrigal
Villarreal
1-1
Barcelona
Sansone (50')
Costa (70'), Sansone (78')
Costa (94')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Messi (90')
Roberto (78'), Pique (83')

Result: Lionel Messi rescues late point for Barcelona

Lionel Messi scores a 90th-minute equaliser as Barcelona share the points with Villarreal in Sunday's La Liga fixture at the Estadio de la Ceramica.
Sunday, January 8, 2017

Villarreal missed the chance to beat Barcelona in La Liga for the first time since 2007 after Lionel Messi struck a 90th-minute equaliser in Sunday's pulsating fixture between the two teams.

Nicola Sansone sent Villarreal ahead early in the second period as the Yellow Submarine looked to dent Barcelona's title ambitions, but Messi's sensational free kick in the final minute ensured that the reigning champions would secure a share of the spoils.

The result has left Barcelona down in third position in La Liga - five points behind the leaders Real Madrid, who still have a game in hand following their involvement in the 2016 Club World Cup. Villarreal, meanwhile, remain in fifth position and now just a single point behind fourth-place Atletico Madrid.

Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016© SilverHub

In the build-up to kickoff, Villarreal announced, via an official press conference, that their famous stadium would no longer be regarded as El Madrigal, with the ground now taking on the name Estadio de la Ceramica.

Free-scoring Barcelona entered the match having netted 41 times in their 16 league fixtures this term, but Villarreal boasted the best defensive record - conceding just 11 times in their opening 16 games of the 2016-17 campaign.

It was the the Spanish champions that had the game's first shot on target in the fourth minute, but Andres Iniesta's strike from distance was always comfortable for Sergio Asenjo between the Villarreal sticks.

Asenjo was again called into action in the eighth minute when a super Messi pass released Neymar and the goalkeeper had to be alert to prevent the Brazilian from squeezing the ball home at the near post.

In the 10th minute, Villarreal had their first sight of goal when Jaume Costa broke down the left and delivered a cross towards Jonathan dos Santos, who was lurking at the far post, but the midfielder fired over the crossbar as he passed up a super chance to register against his former club.

Dos Santos had an even better chance moments later when Alexandre Pato delivered a low cross into the Barcelona box, but Lucas Digne, preferred to Jordi Alba at left-back, was across to make a goal-saving challenge.

Sansone was next to come close for the home side after dancing past a couple of challenges and striking one towards the top corner, but Marc-Andre ter Stegen was on hand to make the save as the score remained level after an end-to-end opening 20 minutes of football.

Neymar bent one wide of Asenjo's post in the 24th minute as another opportunity came and went, but chances were few and far between in the 15-minute period that followed as Villarreal's impressive defence contained Neymar, Messi and Luis Suarez approaching the end of the first 45 minutes.

Messi had Barcelona's final chance of the first period after meeting a corner from the left, but Asenjo made a reaction save as the Spanish champions entered half-time of a La Liga match at 0-0 for the fifth time in their last six fixtures.

FC Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique reacts during the UEFA Champions League Group E match between AS Roma and FC Barcelona at Stadio Olimpico on September 16, 2015© Getty Images

Barcelona started the second period on the front foot, but it was Villarreal that took the lead in the 50th minute of action when Pato drove at the Barcelona defence before sliding a cute pass into Sansone, who found the bottom corner of the net.

Neymar might have levelled in the 53rd minute after Messi found the Brazilian from a quick free kick, but Asenjo was on hand to make another smart save during a vital period of the match.

Neymar wanted a penalty after going to ground in the 64th minute inside the Villarreal box, but the referee was not interested and Denis Suarez was introduced shortly after as the Catalan outfit looked for a response.

Iniesta missed the target with a long-range strike 20 minutes from time as Villarreal continued to contain the Spanish champions, who then introduced Arda Turan, which brought about a change in formation.

Barcelona should have had a penalty in the 73rd minute when Bruno Soriano used his arm to block a strike from Messi, but once again the referee was not interested, before Messi hit the inside of the post with a curling effort.

Asenjo then made a super save to prevent Suarez from finding the bottom corner, before Neymar missed the target with an over-head kick as Villarreal somehow held onto their lead approaching the latter stages of the contest.

Turan was next to come close for Barcelona five minutes from time, but the Turkish international could only head a Neymar cross wide of the post on what was a frustrating night for the Catalan giants.

Messi was not prepared to accept that his team were beaten, however, and the Argentine found the top corner with a stunning free kick in the 90th minute as Barcelona secured a late share of the spoils.

There was to be one last piece of action though as Villarreal were reduced to 10 men in the fourth minute of additional time when Costa picked up his second booking for a late challenge on Messi.

Next up for Barcelona is the second leg of their last-16 Copa del Rey clash with Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday night, before the champions host Las Palmas in the league next weekend.

Villarreal, meanwhile, will welcome Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, before making the trip to Deportivo La Coruna next weekend.

Barcelona trio Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar in training
Luis Enrique sends out 'MSN' message
