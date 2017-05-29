Barcelona confirm that goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has agreed a new five-year contract at the club.

The 25-year-old was previously used almost exclusively in cup competitions, but became the club's league number one following the departure of Claudio Bravo last summer.

Ter Stegen made 46 appearances across all competitions for the Spanish giants in the season just finished as they won the Copa del Rey but could only manage a second-placed finish in La Liga.

The Germany international will officially sign a new deal - which contains a €180m (£156.8m) release clause - on Tuesday, keeping him at the Camp Nou until June 30, 2022.

Ter Stegen has made 93 appearances since joining Barcelona, helping the club to nine trophies during that time including two league titles, three Copas del Rey and the 2014-15 Champions League.