Sergi Roberto ruled out of Spain fixtures

Barcelona defender Sergi Roberto will miss Spain's upcoming double-header with Colombia and Macedonia after failing to overcome a groin problem.

Barcelona defender Sergi Roberto has been ruled out of Spain's upcoming double-header with Colombia and Macedonia.

The 25-year-old picked up a groin problem while representing Barcelona on the final weekend of La Liga, although it was hoped that the right-back would be fit to represent his country during the international break.

Roberto has been unable to overcome the muscular injury, however, and will therefore play no part for La Roja this month.

Spain will welcome Colombia for a friendly next week, before travelling to Macedonia for a 2018 World Cup qualifier on June 11.

Roberto, who started 26 of Barcelona's 38 La Liga fixtures during the 2016-17 campaign, has scored once in three appearances for former world champions Spain.