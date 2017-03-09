Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic agrees a four-year contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2021.

Barcelona have announced that midfielder Ivan Rakitic has agreed a four-year contract extension with the club.

The 28-year-old joined Barca from Sevilla in 2014 and has since established himself as a key member of the first team under Luis Enrique, making 145 appearances and scoring 23 goals.

The Croatia international's previous deal was due to expire in 2019, but he has now agreed an extension that will keep him at the Camp Nou until 2021.

Rakitic will officially sign the contract on Friday afternoon, with the club also confirming that the terms include a minimum release clause of €125m (£108.6m).

Rakitic has made 37 appearances and scored six goals for Barcelona across all competitions this season, and was part of the side that produced one of the greatest comebacks in Champions League history to overcome Paris Saint-Germain last night.