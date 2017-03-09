General view of Camp Nou

Ivan Rakitic agrees new four-year Barcelona contract

Ivan Rakitic at a Barcelona training session on December 5, 2016
Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic agrees a four-year contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2021.
Thursday, March 9, 2017

Barcelona have announced that midfielder Ivan Rakitic has agreed a four-year contract extension with the club.

The 28-year-old joined Barca from Sevilla in 2014 and has since established himself as a key member of the first team under Luis Enrique, making 145 appearances and scoring 23 goals.

The Croatia international's previous deal was due to expire in 2019, but he has now agreed an extension that will keep him at the Camp Nou until 2021.

Rakitic will officially sign the contract on Friday afternoon, with the club also confirming that the terms include a minimum release clause of €125m (£108.6m).

Rakitic has made 37 appearances and scored six goals for Barcelona across all competitions this season, and was part of the side that produced one of the greatest comebacks in Champions League history to overcome Paris Saint-Germain last night.

Barcelona's coach Luis Enrique celebrates after the UEFA Champions League Final football match between Juventus and FC Barcelona at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin on June 6, 2015
