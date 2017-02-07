General view of Camp Nou

Barcelona

Neymar: 'Not scoring is frustrating'

Neymar of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
© SilverHub
Barcelona forward Neymar admits that he finds it "difficult" when he is not hitting the back of the net on a regular basis.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Barcelona forward Neymar has admitted that he finds it "difficult" when he is not hitting the back of the net on a regular basis.

The 25-year-old registered 15, 39 and 31 goals respectively in each of his first three seasons at Camp Nou, but is only on nine goals after 27 appearances this term.

The Brazilian has said that it is frustrating when he is not among the goals, but has insisted that team success will always be more important.

"It's difficult when you're not scoring, especially when you're a forward, where the expectations are higher," Neymar told Red Bull.

"So, yes, it's bad, it's annoying, but it's not my biggest worry. I concentrate on winning matches; it doesn't matter if it's me or a teammate that scores. Whenever the game is won then I worry about scoring and ending my jinx - but no, I'm not concerned!"

Neymar is suspended for the second leg of Barcelona's Copa del Rey semi-final with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night.

Ivan Rakitic at a Barcelona training session on December 5, 2016
Read Next:
Ivan Rakitic 'in Barcelona talks'
>
View our homepages for Neymar, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Neymar of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Neymar: 'Not scoring is frustrating'
 Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid reacts during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final first leg match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 2, 2014
Agent: 'Barcelona wanted Bayern Munich youngster Timothy Tillman'
 Denis Suarez in action during the Champions League game between Barcelona and Borussia Monchengladbach on December 6, 2016
Luis Enrique happy with "quality" back-up options for suspended Neymar
Neymar eyeing 2018 World Cup successIvan Rakitic 'in Barcelona talks'Barcelona's Rafinha suffers broken noseLuis Enrique praises "spectacular" NeymarResult: Paco Alcacer nets in Barcelona win
Live Commentary: Barcelona 3-0 Bilbao - as it happenedBarcelona 'add Mesut Ozil to summer wishlist'Enrique delighted to have midfield duo backRonaldinho rejoins Barca as ambassadorResult: Luis Suarez, Messi net in Barcelona win
> Barcelona Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid19144151173446
2Barcelona21136255183745
3Sevilla21134443281543
4Atletico MadridAtletico21116436162039
5Real Sociedad2112273430438
6Villarreal2198428141435
7Athletic Bilbao219572625132
8Espanyol218852927232
9EibarEibar219573229332
10Celta Vigo209383133-230
11Las PalmasLas Palmas217773132-128
12AlavesAlaves216962122-127
13Real Betis206592131-1023
14Malaga215792835-722
15Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo204792532-719
16Valencia2054112940-1119
17Leganes2146111535-2018
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2134142243-2113
19Granada2127121744-2713
20Osasuna2117132346-2310
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand