Neymar: 'Not scoring is frustrating'

Barcelona forward Neymar has admitted that he finds it "difficult" when he is not hitting the back of the net on a regular basis.

The 25-year-old registered 15, 39 and 31 goals respectively in each of his first three seasons at Camp Nou, but is only on nine goals after 27 appearances this term.

The Brazilian has said that it is frustrating when he is not among the goals, but has insisted that team success will always be more important.

"It's difficult when you're not scoring, especially when you're a forward, where the expectations are higher," Neymar told Red Bull.

"So, yes, it's bad, it's annoying, but it's not my biggest worry. I concentrate on winning matches; it doesn't matter if it's me or a teammate that scores. Whenever the game is won then I worry about scoring and ending my jinx - but no, I'm not concerned!"

Neymar is suspended for the second leg of Barcelona's Copa del Rey semi-final with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night.