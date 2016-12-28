Experienced midfielder Andres Iniesta says that 'his dream' is to retire at Barcelona as he prepares to enter the final 18 months of his current deal.

The 32-year-old has been part of the Spanish outfit for over 20 years, winning eight La Liga titles, four Copa del Rey and four Champions League crowns during an illustrious career at Camp Nou.

Iniesta, widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in history, will be out of contract in the summer of 2018, but the Spain international wants to sign a new deal with the club that he has represented since 1996.

"That's my dream (to retire at Barcelona) and has been for a long time. When you start and everything is new, you never know what is going to happen but as things develop and become more important, you always have the hope of retiring here," Iniesta told Barcelona's official website.

"I had the goal of being a success at Barca when I arrived and until I did that I was not satisfied. There were difficult moments when I was happy to play 10 minutes here rather than more time in another team, and that has allowed me to achieve other things.

"I don't think about life after retirement, but I know that one way or another I will continue to be linked to football. Of course [I want to stay linked to Barca], but the future will decide. I am not in position to say I want to be one thing or another at the moment, but I would like to remain at Barca, let's hope!"

A series of injuries have restricted Iniesta to just 13 appearances in all competitions this season.