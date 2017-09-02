General view of Camp Nou

Barcelona

Robert Fernandez: 'Nelson Semedo was first choice'

A general view of the stadium prior to kickoff during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match between FC Barcelona and Manchester City at Camp Nou on March 12, 2014
Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez says that Portuguese Nelson Semedo was the club's first-choice right-back target this summer.
Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez has said that Nelson Semedo was the club's first-choice right-back target this summer.

Semedo moved to Camp Nou from Benfica in July, signing a five-year contract with the Spanish giants.

The 23-year-old was just one of a number of full-backs linked with a move to Barcelona, but Fernandez has insisted that the Portugal international was the club's leading target in that position.

"Semedo? It was a priority to sign a right-back with pace and technique, so we chose Nelson. The coach liked him too, so we worked hard to bring him in," Fernandez told reporters.

Manchester United had also previously been credited with an interest in Semedo.

