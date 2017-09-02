Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez insists that unsettled centre-back Thomas Vermaelen can contribute to the Spanish giants this season.

The 31-year-old joined Barcelona from Arsenal in the summer of 2014, but spent the 2016-17 campaign on loan at Roma after struggling to settle at Camp Nou.

Vermaelen made 150 appearances for Arsenal between 2009 and 2014, winning the FA Cup during his time at the Emirates Stadium, and it is understood that the centre-back was keen on a return to the Premier League in the summer.

A move never materialised, but Fernandez has insisted that the Belgian has a role to play for the Catalan giants this term.

"Vermaelen? He didn't get many minutes at Roma and struggled with injuries, but he has lot of quality. We have a lot of faith in him. The coach was also very happy with him during pre-season," Fernandez told reporters.

Everton, West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace were all linked with summer swoops for Vermaelen.