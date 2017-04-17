General view of Camp Nou

Barcelona

Luis Enrique hails "indisputable" Andres Iniesta

Andres Iniesta of Barcelona and Spain happily poses for photographs at the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2015 at the Kongresshaus on January 11, 2016
Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta is "a unique and indisputable player", says Barcelona boss Luis Enrique.
Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta is "a unique and indisputable player", according to Barcelona boss Luis Enrique.

Iniesta, who came through the youth system at Camp Nou, has made more than 600 appearances for the Catalan giants in all competitions, winning eight La Liga titles in the process.

The 32-year-old's form has been questioned this season, but Enrique has leapt to the defence of the experienced midfielder, insisting that "no-one can take Iniesta's position away".

"Iniesta? No-one can take Iniesta's position away. He's a unique and indisputable player. Asking if there's anyone better than Iniesta is ridiculous," Enrique told reporters following Barcelona's 3-2 win over Real Sociedad on Saturday night.

Iniesta has only started nine La Liga games for Barcelona during the 2016-17 campaign.

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks to the media on December 5, 2016
Luis Enrique slams Andre Gomes critics
