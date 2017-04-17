Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta is "a unique and indisputable player", says Barcelona boss Luis Enrique.

Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta is "a unique and indisputable player", according to Barcelona boss Luis Enrique.

Iniesta, who came through the youth system at Camp Nou, has made more than 600 appearances for the Catalan giants in all competitions, winning eight La Liga titles in the process.

The 32-year-old's form has been questioned this season, but Enrique has leapt to the defence of the experienced midfielder, insisting that "no-one can take Iniesta's position away".

"Iniesta? No-one can take Iniesta's position away. He's a unique and indisputable player. Asking if there's anyone better than Iniesta is ridiculous," Enrique told reporters following Barcelona's 3-2 win over Real Sociedad on Saturday night.

Iniesta has only started nine La Liga games for Barcelona during the 2016-17 campaign.