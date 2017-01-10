Barcelona manager Luis Enrique backs his players' decision not to attend the Best FIFA Football Awards in order to focus on preparation for their Copa del Rey clash.

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique has backed his players' decision not to attend Monday's inaugural Best FIFA Football Awards in Zurich.

A number of Barca players were expected at the ceremony, but instead decided to stay in Spain in order to focus on preparations for their Copa del Rey last-16 second leg against Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.

Lionel Messi was one of three players shortlisted for the top men's award, where he finished above Antoine Griezmann but ultimately missed out to Cristiano Ronaldo.

"In principle, the idea to go or not is individual. As their coach, I can only back their decision. There is a sporting situation that is more important," he told reporters.

"There are certain commitments the players must take into account. I back their decision 100%."

Messi was one of four Barcelona players named in the FIFPro World XI at the ceremony, alongside Gerard Pique, Andres Iniesta and Luis Suarez.