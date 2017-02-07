Barcelona announce that they will contest the two-game ban given to Luis Suarez following his red card in the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Atletico Madrid.

Suarez was shown yellow cards in the 87th and 90th minutes of the 1-1 draw at Camp Nou as Barca progressed to the final despite ending the match with nine men.

The Uruguayan was subsequently handed a two-game suspension, meaning that he would miss the final of the competition, but Barca will appeal the length of the ban.

"FC Barcelona will contest the two-match sanction given to Luis Suarez by the Competition Judge at the Appeal Committee," read a statement on the club's official website.

"The punishment comes following the two yellow cards shown to the Uruguayan in quick succession in the final moments of the return leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals against Atletico.

"The argument in favour of overturning the decision is based on the fact that the Barca player didn't make "frightful" contact with the opposition player as the referee's report states."

The club aso confirmed that the yellow card shown to Sergio Busquets in the closing stages of the match has been rescinded.