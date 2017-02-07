Feb 7, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Camp Nou
Barcelona
1-1
AtleticoAtletico Madrid
Suarez (43')
Roberto (20'), Rakitic (66'), Cillessen (76'), Suarez (87'), Busquets (90')
Roberto (57'), Suarez (90')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Gameiro (83')
Carrasco (36'), Savic (76')
Carrasco (70'), Luis (90')

Barcelona to contest two-match Luis Suarez suspension

Luis Suarez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Barcelona announce that they will contest the two-game ban given to Luis Suarez following his red card in the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Atletico Madrid.
Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 19:00 UK

Barcelona have announced that they will contest the two-match ban given to striker Luis Suarez following his red card in the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Atletico Madrid.

Suarez was shown yellow cards in the 87th and 90th minutes of the 1-1 draw at Camp Nou as Barca progressed to the final despite ending the match with nine men.

The Uruguayan was subsequently handed a two-game suspension, meaning that he would miss the final of the competition, but Barca will appeal the length of the ban.

"FC Barcelona will contest the two-match sanction given to Luis Suarez by the Competition Judge at the Appeal Committee," read a statement on the club's official website.

"The punishment comes following the two yellow cards shown to the Uruguayan in quick succession in the final moments of the return leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals against Atletico.

"The argument in favour of overturning the decision is based on the fact that the Barca player didn't make "frightful" contact with the opposition player as the referee's report states."

The club aso confirmed that the yellow card shown to Sergio Busquets in the closing stages of the match has been rescinded.

Sexy Luis Suarez in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Suarez: 'Referee wanted to send me off'
