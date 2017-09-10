General view of Camp Nou

Barcelona

Barcelona director Robert Fernandez confident of Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta stay

Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez is confident that first-team stars Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta will sign new contracts at the Camp Nou.
Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 at 10:15 UK

Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez has suggested that Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta are likely to pen new deals at the Camp Nou.

The Blaugrana announced in July that Messi had agreed to a contract until 2021, with his previous deal due to expire in 2018.

While a formal deal signing was expected to soon follow, the Argentina star is still yet to put pen to paper, leading to speculation over the 30-year-old's future.

Spain midfielder Iniesta, meanwhile, is also out of contract next year and has remained coy over whether he will sign a new deal at the club where he spent his entire senior career.

When asked about Messi's contract renewal, Fernandez told Movistar: "I point to our president's words. [The signing] is an act which could happen at any moment. I hope it's soon."

Speaking about Iniesta's situation, he added: "What we want is that Andres is here for many more years and that he ends his career here. I'm convinced that will happen."

Barca were left reeling by Neymar's departure to Paris Saint-Germain this summer, but went on to replace the Brazilian with France youngster Ousmane Dembele in a club-record deal.

A general view of the stadium prior to the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Celta de Vigo at Camp Nou on November 1, 2014
