General view of Camp Nou

Barcelona

Ernesto Valverde confirmed as new Barcelona manager

Ernesto Valverde head coach of Athletic Bilbao during the first leg of UEFA Champions League qualifying play-offs round match between SSC Napoli and Athletic Club on August 19, 2014
© Getty Images
Barcelona confirm that Ernesto Valverde will take over as the club's new manager.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 29, 2017 at 18:54 UK

Barcelona have confirmed that Ernesto Valverde will take over as the club's new manager for the next two seasons.

Valverde will arrive at the Camp Nou during the summer in order to undertake his second stint at the Catalan giants, his first coming as a player between 1988 and 1990.

Valverde recently stepped down from his position as head coach at Athletic Bilbao and his agreement to join Barcelona has been rumoured for many months, following the decision of Luis Enrique to announce his departure from Catalonia.

"Valverde has the ability, the judgement, the knowledge and the experience. He promotes the youth players and he has a Barca way," club president Josep Maria Bartomeu said of the announcement.

"He is a hard worker and he is a fan of using technology in training and in managing matches."

Valverde has earned six trophies during his managerial career, five with Olympiacos and one with Bilbao.

Gerard Pique in action for Barcelona on October 19, 2016
Read Next:
Pique: 'Ernesto Valverde a good option'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Ernesto Valverde, Luis Enrique, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Ernesto Valverde head coach of Athletic Bilbao during the first leg of UEFA Champions League qualifying play-offs round match between SSC Napoli and Athletic Club on August 19, 2014
Ernesto Valverde confirmed as new Barcelona manager
 Lionel Messi in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Result: Barcelona boss Luis Enrique bows out with Copa del Rey success
 Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Marc-Andre ter Stegen agrees new Barcelona deal
Chiellini: 'We must learn from mistakes'Suarez thanks departing Luis EnriqueAlcacer: 'My future is up to Barcelona'Enrique: 'I will consider changing sports'Barcelona assistant takes over at Celta
Andres Iniesta: 'It was not a good season'Enrique: Messi "is from outer space"Enrique 'not sad' to leave BarcelonaBarcelona confirm Mascherano injuriesTeam News: Alcacer in for suspended Suarez
> Barcelona Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CReal Madrid382963106416593
2Barcelona382864116377990
3Atletico MadridAtletico38239670274378
4Sevilla38219869492072
5Villarreal381910956332367
6Real Sociedad38197125953664
7Athletic Bilbao381961353431063
8Espanyol381511124950-156
9AlavesAlaves381413114143-255
10EibarEibar38159145651554
11Malaga381210164955-646
12Valencia38137185665-946
13Celta Vigo38136195369-1645
14Las PalmasLas Palmas38109195374-2139
15Real Betis38109194164-2339
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo38812184361-1836
17Leganes38811193655-1935
RSporting GijonSporting Gijon38710214272-3031
ROsasuna38410244094-5422
RGranada3848263082-5220
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 