Live Commentary: Villarreal 0-0 Barcelona

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the La Liga clash between Villarreal and Barcelona from the newly-named Estadio de la Ceramica.
A total of 29 points from 16 league fixtures has left Villarreal in fifth position in Spain's top flight and victory tonight would see the Yellow Submarine return to the top four ahead of Atletico Madrid.
Barcelona, meanwhile, have fallen six points behind league leaders Real Madrid once again and the Spanish champions will be desperate for the win as they bid to stay in touch with unbeaten Los Blancos.
Barcelona have not lost a league match against Villarreal since October 2007, although the points were shared in a 2-2 draw in the corresponding fixture last term.
BREAKING: Ivan Rakitic's camp insist "there's absolutely nothing" in reports the MF's omission by #Barca is due to a proposed move to #MCFC.— footballespana (@footballespana_) January 8, 2017
VILLARREAL: Asenjo; Mario, Musacchio, Ruiz, Costa; Dos Santos, Trigueros, Bruno, Soriano; Sansone, Pato
BARCELONA: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Mascherano, Digne; Iniesta, Busquets, Gomes; Neymar, Suarez, Messi
¿Recordáis 🤔 cómo era nuestro estadio hace no tanto tiempo? ¡Vaya cambio, groguets 😱! Bienvenidos, al nuevo #EstadioDeLaCerámica 💛💛! pic.twitter.com/LguSX79j7I— Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) January 8, 2017